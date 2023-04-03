Charged in wheelchair pushing incident, Mercyhurst removes Briere from men’s hockey team

After being charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs last month, it was unknown what the future held for Mercyhurst hockey player Carson Briere.

Monday, the school announced that Briere has been dismissed from the team.

This is the second college hockey team Briere has been let go from after Arizona State dismissed him in 2019.

