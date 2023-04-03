Charged in wheelchair pushing incident, Mercyhurst removes Briere from men’s hockey team

After being charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs last month, it was unknown what the future held for Mercyhurst hockey player Carson Briere.

Monday, the school announced that Briere has been dismissed from the team.

A statement on behalf of Mercyhurst University and Mercyhurst University Athletics. pic.twitter.com/D4fnpyhOk6 — Mercyhurst Lakers (@HurstAthletics) April 3, 2023

This is the second college hockey team Briere has been let go from after Arizona State dismissed him in 2019.