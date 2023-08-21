Four members of Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team in two-vehicle crash on Minnesota highway; Jones loses life at 19

According to the Star Tribune, one member of the national champion Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle collision at an intersection in west-central Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Jori Jones, a 19-year-old from Little Canada, Minn., unfortunately lost her life in the crash.

The accident occurred about 12:40 p.m. Sunday about 20 miles west of Willmar on Highway 40 at the intersection with Highway 29 in Grace Township, the State Patrol said.

The women’s SUV was heading east on Hwy. 40 and collided with a minivan as it headed south, the patrol said.

One of the drivers failed to obey a stop sign, but the patrol did not specify which one.

All four women were taken by emergency responders to Montevideo Hospital.

The SUV occupants who suffered noncritical injuries were identified as driver Gianna Gasparini, 19, of Lakeville, Minn., Kayla Bluhm, 20, of Chisago City, Minn., and Lily Mortenson, 19, of Champlin, Minn.

All four women were freshmen on the Gustavus Adolphus hockey team, which won the NCAA Division III championship in March.

Also surviving the collision was the minivan’s driver, Brandi Rasmussen, 28, of Benson, Minn.