Former North Dakota captain Simpson back with hockey team as new assistant coach, will be ‘valuable addition’ to Fighting Hawks

North Dakota has announced that former North Dakota defenseman and team captain Dillon Simpson will return to the program as the third assistant coach.

“We are very excited in welcoming Dillon Simpson and his family back to our North Dakota hockey family,” said UND head coach Brad Berry in a statement. “Dillon brings a wealth of experience from the collegiate and most recently, the professional hockey level. He will make an immediate impact with our group from a hockey development standpoint. His experience working with young defenseman at an elite pro level combined with his impeccable character and his ability to connect with people will make him a valuable addition to our hockey program.”

Simpson returns to North Dakota following a strong professional playing career, amassing nearly 500 career games in the AHL over nine seasons. After spending four years with the Edmonton Oilers organization, Simpson spent his final five seasons with the Cleveland Monsters, wearing a letter for the team in each of those years.

He served as the captain for the Monsters from 2021 to 2023, earning the organization’s man of the year award this spring for his off-ice contributions to the community.

Simpson spent four seasons at North Dakota from 2010 to 2014, helping the program reach the NCAA tournament in each of the four years, including two NCAA Frozen Four berths in 2011 and 2014. Over his career, Simpson appeared in 156 games, tallying 16 goals and 59 assists for 75 points.

He captained the 2013-14 UND squad to the NCAA Frozen Four, knocking off top-seeded Wisconsin and Ferris State in the regionals in Cincinnati.

Simpson earned his bachelor’s degree in managerial finance and accounting from North Dakota in 2014.