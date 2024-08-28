Former Wilkes women’s hockey player Guzdek named winner of fifth annual College Hockey Inc. scholarship

Former Wilkes forward/defender Emma Guzdek has been named the 2024 recipient of the annual College Hockey Inc. scholarship, presented by JLG Architects.

Guzdek will receive a $2,500 postgraduate scholarship that was created to celebrate an NCAA hockey student-athlete who helps build the game through their support of the next generation of hockey players.

The scholarship is given in honor of JLG founder Lonnie Laffen, a passionate college hockey supporter who passed away in 2020.

A native of Amherst, N.Y., Guzdek skated at Wilkes from 2021 through 2024 and graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

She appeared in 49 collegiate games during her three seasons – collecting five goals and six assists – and helped lead the Colonels to the program’s first conference playoff berth in 2023-24.

In 2023, Guzdek and the New York State Amateur Hockey Association co-founded the NYSAHA House League Skills Clinic, a grassroots program that focuses on player development and growing the game within the state, providing players with an affordable opportunity to develop their individual skills during on-ice training sessions.

“Seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces as they step out on the ice, often for the first time, is incredibly rewarding,” said Guzdek in a statement. “Initiatives like this are so vital for bringing new families into the hockey community and strengthening the foundation of the sport.”

Guzdek has served as a coach for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Jr. Knights program and the NYSAAHA Girls Development Camp. She has also been a team leader for USA Hockey’s Girls 15 Player Development Camp and recently worked at the USA Hockey Girls 16/17s Camp.

Guzdek became a published author this summer, having written The Ultimate 101 Guide to Recruiting for Female Hockey Players, and launched her own business at www.thehockeyparty.com.

“Congratulations to Emma on a job well done,” said College Hockey Inc. executive director Sean Hogan. “Her efforts to grow hockey and make it more accessible stood out to us in a great group of candidates. Thanks to Emma for all her hard work.”

“JLG looks for strong student-athlete leaders on and off the ice, and Emma Guzdek truly embodies the spirit and values that founded our firm and the CHI scholarship,” added Michelle Mongeon Allen, FAIA, LEED AP, CEO – JLG Architects. “We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate Emma’s outstanding dedication to growing the sport, empowering youth, and ensuring the joy of hockey is attainable for every family.”

Guzdek is currently enrolled in graduate school at the Denver’s Josef Korbel School of International Studies, where she is pursuing her master’s degree in public policy. She is also serving as an assistant coach locally with the Cherry Creek Hockey Association.

“I feel immensely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to make a positive impact on the next generation of hockey players,” said Guzdek. “Hockey has given me so much over the years, and I feel tremendous pride in playing a hands-on role in helping the sport continue to thrive and grow. As I embark on the next chapter of my career, I look forward to finding new ways to support youth hockey and raise the next generation of players.

“The game has the power to shape lives, and I will always be passionate about using my platform in hockey to uplift young people.”

The College Hockey Inc. scholarship, presented by JLG Architects, was first awarded in 2020 and is open to any NCAA hockey player (men’s or women’s, any division) who has exhausted their collegiate eligibility. Applications required a written essay on the student-athlete’s contributions to the youth hockey community, which could be accompanied by videos, photos, or other supplemental information. The winner is selected by a committee made up of representatives from College Hockey Inc. and JLG Architects.

College Hockey Inc. Scholarship Recipients:

2020: Breanna Scarpaci, Boston University

2021: Michael Korol, Norwich

2022: Brooke Leone, Augsburg

2023: Stephanie Martin, Wisconsin-Eau Claire

2024: Emma Guzdek, Wilkes