Cornell picked as favorite in ECAC Hockey men’s preseason coaches poll ahead of 2024-25 season

ECAC Hockey has announced the results of the 2024-25 men’s hockey preseason coaches poll and all-league team selections.

In the poll, league coaches have predicted Cornell to lead the conference this season, receiving 10 of 12 first-place votes.

ECAC Men’s Hockey Preseason Poll (First-place votes)

1. Cornell – 120 (10)

2. Quinnipiac – 111 (2)

3. Dartmouth – 93

4. Clarkson – 82

5. Colgate – 75

6. Harvard – 73

7. St. Lawrence – 66

8. Union – 60

9. Princeton – 32

10. Yale – 30

11. RPI – 26

12. Brown – 24

ECAC Men’s Hockey Preseason All-League Team

Goalie – Ian Shane*- Cornell

Defender – John Prokop – Union

Defender – Ben Robertson – Cornell

Forward – Luke Haymes – Dartmouth

Forward – Dalton Bancroft – Cornell

Forward – Mason Marcellus – Quinnipiac

*Unanimous selection requires 11 votes as coaches cannot vote for their own team or players.