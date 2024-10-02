Cornell picked as favorite in ECAC Hockey men’s preseason coaches poll ahead of 2024-25 season

ECAC Hockey has announced the results of the 2024-25 men’s hockey preseason coaches poll and all-league team selections.
In the poll, league coaches have predicted Cornell to lead the conference this season, receiving 10 of 12 first-place votes.
ECAC Men’s Hockey Preseason Poll (First-place votes)
1. Cornell – 120 (10)
2. Quinnipiac – 111 (2)
3. Dartmouth – 93
4. Clarkson – 82
5. Colgate – 75
6. Harvard – 73
7. St. Lawrence – 66
8. Union – 60
9. Princeton – 32
10. Yale – 30
11. RPI – 26
12. Brown – 24
ECAC Men’s Hockey Preseason All-League Team
Goalie – Ian Shane*- Cornell
Defender – John Prokop – Union
Defender – Ben Robertson – Cornell
Forward – Luke Haymes – Dartmouth
Forward – Dalton Bancroft – Cornell
Forward – Mason Marcellus – Quinnipiac
*Unanimous selection requires 11 votes as coaches cannot vote for their own team or players.