Former AIC director of hockey operations Finnegan returns to Yellow Jackets for same role after three seasons at UConn

American International has announced the return of Michael Finnegan to the team as director of hockey operations.

Finnegan will be responsible for several duties, most notably overseeing the video operations of the team.

“We are ecstatic that Mike is back here at AIC,” said AIC coach Eric Lang in a statement. “He’s an incredibly hard, organized, and diligent worker in every area he’s responsible for. He has the perfect demeanor and really is the pulse of our program. We nicknamed him ‘the GM’ his first time here because of his involvement in every aspect of AIC hockey and anticipate the same now.”

“I am thrilled to be able to once again be a part of the Yellow Jackets, and want to thank Eric Lang for welcoming me back into the fold. I hope to help the team repeat the same success we had in the first three years I was here, and cannot wait to get started with this group,” Finnegan added.

Finnegan last worked with the UConn men’s hockey program as the team’s video coordinator from 2021 to 2024, helping the Huskies to a 55-47-5 record in his three seasons in Storrs.