Big Ten 2024-25 Men’s Hockey Season Preview: Parity across conference should again yield intense competition as teams’ talent levels continue to improve

Fans of Big Ten hockey had good reason to think that 2023-24 would be something of a fairy tale season for at least one B1G team.

For the second consecutive year, the Big Ten led all Division I conferences in nonleague play, tallying a .731 interconference win percentage, up a few points from the season before.

Also for the second straight year, four of the Big Ten’s seven teams played their way into the NCAA tournament, with the Michigan Wolverines earning their third consecutive trip to the Frozen Four.

When the ink dried on the 2023-24 season, though, not one B1G team had written its own happy ending. For the 10th season in a row – the 11th since the inception of Big Ten hockey and excluding 2019-20, when COVID stopped everything – the Big Ten fell short of securing its first national championship.

This year, at least three B1G teams have a legitimate shot at a national title, while several programs continue to transition.

In his third year behind the Michigan bench, Brandon Naurato said that no one in the Wolverines’ locker room takes for granted that they’ll get a fourth straight shot at a national title.

“I think they know how hard it is, especially the returners,” said Naurato. “It’s not a given. We could talk about taking that next step and getting over the hump, but we’ve got to find ways to do what we did to earn the opportunity to get back to that spot.”

The Wolverines welcome seven rookies and several transfers to their program and are looking to replace the 68 goals they lose with the departures of Gavin Brindley, Dylan Duke and Frank Nazar. They’re also hoping to shore up the net with rookie goalie Cameron Korpi and Ferris State transfer Logan Stein.

The team that Michigan eliminated in regional action to get to last year’s Frozen Four, Michigan State, is another team with national championship aspirations. Also in his third year, Adam Nightingale has taken Michigan State from a last-place team with seven total wins (2020-21) to the reigning Big Ten regular season and playoff champions. The Spartans are no longer a team that can fly under the radar.

“We can talk to our guys about earning some respect and I think we’ve earned some,” said Nightingale, “but I also think it’s a challenge to keep respect and that’s our challenge this year.”

The Michigan State roster has a nice mix of newcomers and veteran leadership, with senior Red Savage leading in the locker room and three Spartans – junior forwards Karsen Dowart and Isaac Howard plus sophomore goalie Trey Augustine – all earning preseason Big Ten first-team honors.

“We don’t want to just be a really good team,” said Nightingale. “We want to be a great program.”

Another contender for the national title, Minnesota, is looking to its junior class for the leadership it needs to go that distance.

“That group’s been through a lot as freshmen and sophomores for us,” said Bob Motzko. “That junior a class is what you’re used to seeing in a class becoming upperclassmen – leadership, talent.”

Minnesota’s juniors include forward Jimmy Snuggerud, another B1G preseason first-teamer and someone sure to be in the Hobey Baker mix next April. Another Minnesota junior, forward Matthew Wood, was named to the Big Ten preseason second team.

In Wisconsin, the Badgers look to build on their success under coach Mike Hastings, who came pretty close in his first year to delivering a real Cinderella story. After finishing the 2022-23 season in last place, Wisconsin was short by two points of at least a share of last year’s regular-season B1G title.

This year, the Badgers will turn to Owen Lindmark for leadership as the forward comes back for a fifth year as a graduate student. Senior goaltender Tommy Scarfone, a transfer from RIT, will provide leadership in more ways than one. Without having played a single Big Ten game, Scarfone earned second team B1G preseason honors.

The Fighting Irish will look to Notre Dame veterans and transfers to lead. Jeff Jackson, who announced in June that he’ll step down at the end of this season, has four graduate students and six seniors on his roster. Rookie Nicholas Kempf and junior transfer Owan Say will compete to fill a net that Ryan Bischel vacated.

Both Penn State and Ohio State – the teams picked by Big Ten coaches in preseason to finish sixth and seventh, respectively – can lean on veteran talent to prove naysayers wrong.

The Nittany Lions have solid leadership as well as skill with a trio of captains: senior defenseman Simon Mack and alternates Carson Dyck and Jimmy Dowd, Jr. Dyck is a senior forward and Dowd is a fifth-year defenseman.

Penn State is another team that picked up goaltending talent through the transfer portal when junio Arsenii Sergeev transferred from the University of Connecticut, Guy Gadowsky, in his 13th season with the Nittany Lions, said that picking up Sergeev was “a no-brainer.”

With a combined 16 freshmen and sophomore on the roster, Ohio State has more than a few question marks about more than a few positions, but returning goaltenders Kristoffer Eberly and Logan Terness can provide some stability while the Buckeye youth matures.

Motzko said that there’s a “lot of changeover” with several B1G teams this season but added, “One thing in the Big Ten conference is that changeover’s usually with a lot of talent.”

Whether that talent leads to a better story this season for the Big Ten is something yet to be seen. Said Motzko, “I think you’ve got to let it sort itself out and go from there.”

MICHIGAN

HEAD COACH: Brandon Naurato (third season)

LAST SEASON: 23-15-3 (11-11-2 B1G, fourth, lost Frozen Four semifinal)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Forwards Garrett Schifsky (16-18-34) and T.J. Hughes (19-29-48); defensemen Tyler Duke (2-14-16) and Jacob Truscott (2-14-16)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Gavin Brindley (25-28-53), Rutger McGroarty (16-36-52), Dylan Duke (26-23-49) and Frank Nazar (17-24-41); defensemen Seamus Casey (7-38-45) and Steven Holtz (0-5-5); goaltender Jacob Barczewski (20-14-3, 2.84, .907)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Thomas Daskas (Miami, NCHC), Michael Hage (Chicago Steel, USHL), Christian Humphries (USNTDP, USHL), and William Whitelaw (Wisconsin, B1G); defensemen Tim Lovell (Arizona State, Ind.) and Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen (USNTDP, USHL); goalies Cameron Korpi (Tri-City Storm, USHL) and Logan Stein (Ferris State, CCHA)

2024-25 PREDICTION: Can the Wolverines make their fourth straight trip to the Frozen Four? That wouldn’t be a bad bet to take, given the three very different ways Michigan’s traveled that path the past three seasons, including doing so by way a fourth-place B1G finish last year. While Michigan’s always loaded with talent, one thing to watch this year is whether the Wolverines can play a complete game that includes consistent, strong team defense. The competition between Cameron Korpi and Logan Stein for starting netminder may produce a hard-to-beat dynamic duo.

PAULA’S PICK: Third

MICHIGAN STATE

HEAD COACH: Adam Nightingale (third season)

LAST SEASON: 25-10-3 (16-6-2 B1G, first, lost NCAA Midwest Regional final)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Forwards Karsen Dorwart (15-19-34), Isaac Howard (8-28-36), Joey Larson (16-16-32) and Red Savage (10-17-27); defensemen Matt Basgall (1-15-16) and Austin Oravetz (0-5-5); goalie Trey Augustine (23-9-2, 2.96, .915)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Reed Lebster (6-13-19) and Nicolas Müller (7-22-29); defensemen Artyom Levshunov (9-26-35) and Nash Nienhuis (9-15-24)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Mikey DeAngelo (Green Bay Gamblers, USHL), Charlie Stramel (Wisconsin, B1G) and Shane Vansaghi (USNTDP, USHL); defensemen Nicklas Andrews (Colorado College, NCHC), Vladislav Lukashevich (Tri-City Storm, USHL) and Owen West (Des Moines Buccaneers, USHL)

2024-25 PREDICTION: Nearly everyone from last year who could come back to play for the Spartans this season has returned, and that bodes very well for Michigan State. From Trey Augustine’s steady play in net to a bunch of returning disciplined, talented forwards, the Spartans really are the team to beat this season. Look for Michigan State to take another big step forward as the Spartans transition from rebuilding to building something lasting, from buying in to dialing in.

PAULA’S PICK: First

MINNESOTA

HEAD COACH: Bob Motzko (seventh season)

LAST SEASON: 23-11-5 (13-7-4 B1G, third, lost NCAA West Regional final)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Forwards Aaron Huglen (13-8-21), Brody Lamb (12-15-27), Oliver Moore (9-24-33) and Jimmy Snuggerud (21-13-34); defensemen Mike Koster (2-12-14), Luke Mittelstadt (2-18-20) and Sam Rinzel (2-26-28)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Bryce Brodzinski (14-22-36), Jaxon Nelson (19-12-31), Rhett Pitlick (19-17-36); goalie Justen Close (22-10-5, 2.36, .923)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Erik Påhlsson (Dubuque Fighting Saints, USHL), Matthew Wood (UConn, HEA) and Brodie Ziemer (USNTDP, USHL); defensemen Leo Gruba (Fargo Force, USHL) and John Whipple (USNTDP, USHL); goalie Liam Soulière (Penn State, B1G)

2024-25 PREDICTION: What’s not to love about the way that Bob Motzko has Minnesota in the mix every year? Motzko said in preseason that his team so far has passed “the eyeball test” – high praise from someone reluctant to gush. Junior Jimmy Snuggerud was kind enough to return and will likely bring his 21 goals (plus) with him. This veteran team will be ready to run from its first B1G game, and it will be fun watching transfer goaltender Liam Souliere adjust to Minnesota hockey.

PAULA’S PICK: Second

NOTRE DAME

HEAD COACH: Jeff Jackson (20th season)

LAST SEASON: 15-19-2, (9-13-2 B1G, fifth, lost in quarterfinals of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Forwards Justin Janicke (4-12-16), Cole Knuble (9-11-20), Danny Nelson (9-14-23) and Hunter Strand (4-15-19); defensemen Paul Fischer (2-14-16) and Michael Mastrodomenico (1-6-7)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Trevor Janicke (9-7-16), Patrick Moynihan (10-14-24), and Landon Slaggert (20-11-31); defenseman Drew Bavaro (10-10-20); goalie Ryan Bischel (15-19-2, 2.59, .924)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Blake Biondi (Minnesota-Duluth, NCHC) and Ian Murphy (Princeton, ECAC); defensemen Jaedon Kerr (Waterloo Black Hawks, USHL) and Alex Kumlin (Miami, NCHC); goalies Nicholas Kempf (USNTDP, USHL) and Owan Say (Mercyhurst, AHA)

2024-25 PREDICTION: This is Jeff Jackson’s 20th and final season behind the Notre Dame bench, and don’t think for one second that these players won’t do all they can to send him off on a high note. Ryan Bischel will be hard to replace in net, but there are two good candidates willing to try. The Irish are nearly always solid defensively – and often prove the old adage about defense winning games – but a team without a strong offense doesn’t get far in the Big Ten. None of Notre Dame’s double-digit goal scorers from a season ago returns. That will be a challenge.

PAULA’S PICK: Fifth

OHIO STATE

HEAD COACH: Steve Rohlik (12th season)

LAST SEASON: 14-20-4 (4-18-2 B1G, seventh, lost in semifinal of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Forwards David Burnside (9-17-26), Joe Dunlap (3-5-8), Patrick Guzzo (8-7-15) and Max Montes (9-9-18); defensemen Brent Johnson (5-8-13) and Theo Wallberg (2-19-21); goalies Kristoffer Eberly (3-8-1, 2.98, .911) and Logan Terness (11-12-3, 3.10, .904)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Stephen Halliday (10-26-36) and Cam Thiesing (9-7-16); defenseman Scooter Brickey (13-13-26)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards James Hong (Madison Capitols, USHL), Nathan Lewis (Youngstown Phantoms, USHL), Noah Powell (Dubuque Fighting Saints, USHL) and Riley Thompson (Alaska Anchorage, Ind.); defensemen Chris Able (Chicago Steel, USHL) and Chris Romaine (Green Bay Gamblers, USHL)

2024-25 PREDICTION: For how good Ohio State looked in stretches last season – especially in February and March – the Buckeyes had little to show for it on paper. With a young team this season, Steve Rohlik and his staff will work hard to cast players in successful roles – but that process may be a lengthy one, keeping the Buckeyes from taking an important step forward. Ohio State has talent in every position, so the Buckeyes will surprise more than a few opponents.

PAULA’S PICK: Sixth

PENN STATE

HEAD COACH: Guy Gadowsky (13th season)

LAST SEASON: 15-18-3 (7-14-3 B1G, sixth, lost in quarterfinals of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Forwards Danny Dzhaniyev (9-20-29), Adam Fink (15-19-34) and Reese Laubach (10-12-22); defensemen Jimmy Dowd Jr. (2-11-13) and Simon Mack (4-12-16); goalie Noah Grannan (3-4-2, 3.33, .885)

KEY LOSSES: Jacques Bouquot (12-15-27) and Ryan Kirwan (13-13-26); defenseman Dylan Gratton (3-10-13); goalie Liam Souliere (12-13-1, 3.39, .874)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Charlie Cerrato (Youngstown Phantoms, USHL), Braedon Ford (Des Moines Buccaneers, USHL), Andrew Kuzma (Madison Capitols, USHL), Keaton Peters (Lincoln Stars, USHL) and JJ Wiebusch (Sioux Falls Stampede, USHL); defensemen Nick Fascia (Waterloo Black Hawks) and Keaton Peters (Lincoln Stars); goalie Arsenii Sergeev (UConn, HEA)

2024-25 PREDICTION: This will be a year in which the Nittany Lions make a huge leap forward or discover that they need to rebuild some more. Penn State has been looking to return to pre-COVID form for several seasons. For the Nittany Lions to play the fast, aggressive style of hockey they love – and to do so successfully – they’ll have to find confidence in their backend and better team defense, and they’ll have to do so with many newcomers. Transfer goalie Arsenii Sergeev will have something to say about that.

PAULA’S PICK: Seventh

WISCONSIN

HEAD COACH: Mike Hastings (second season)

LAST SEASON: 26-12-2 (16-7-1 B1G, second, lost NCAA Northeast Regional semifinal)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Forwards Quinn Finley (10-6-16), Owen Lindmark (11-10-21) and Simon Tassy (12-16-28); defensemen Ben Dexheimer (5-23-28) and Joe Palodichuk (3-15-18); goalie William Gramme (4-2-0, 1.13, .959)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Carson Bantle (14-5-19), Cruz Lucius (13-21-34). Mathieu De St. Phalle (11-16-27), David Silye (9-23-32) and William Whitelaw (10-7-17); goalie Kyle McClellan (24-12-1, 1.94, .931)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Ryan Botterill (Youngstown Phantoms, USHL) Kyle Kukkonen (Michigan Tech, CCHA), Cody Laskosky (RIT, AHA), Ryland Mosley (Michigan Tech, CCHA) and Adam Pietila (Youngstown Phantoms, USHL); defensemen Logan Hensler (USNTDP, USHL) and Jack Phelan (Sioux Falls, USHL); goalie Tommy Scarfone (RIT, AHA)

2024-25 PREDICTION: No team in the Big Ten will be under a bigger lens and receive more scrutiny than Wisconsin. After a charmed first season with Mike Hastings behind the bench, Badger fans are going to want more – and more, and more, and more. Fortunately for them, Hastings knows how to deliver both on the ice and in the community. Wisconsin’s returning players learned a lot about winning last season, and Hastings has used the portal nicely to round out the team with excellent transfers. Remember this: Mike Hastings has never had a losing season, anywhere. Ever.

PAULA’S PICK: Fourth