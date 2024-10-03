Washington DC, Chicago to host 2027, 2028 men’s Frozen Fours; Duluth, Fairfield get 2027, 2028 women’s Frozen Fours

For the fourth time in its history, the NCAA conducted a comprehensive site selection process, putting most of its championships up for bid simultaneously.

The association chose over 240 host sites for preliminary and final rounds of predetermined championships across Divisions I, II and III, primarily for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. This cycle marked a shift from a four-year to a two-year site selection process.

For men’s hockey, the men’s Frozen Four will be held in Washington DC in 2027 and Chicago in 2028. For the women, the Frozen Four is set for Duluth, Minn, in 2027 and Fairfield, Conn., in 2028.

The NCAA received more than 1,200 bids from member schools, conferences, cities and sports commissions across 47 states and Washington, D.C., all competing to host predetermined rounds for 87 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The respective NCAA sports committees selected the sites, with final approval from the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.

“The enthusiasm and interest from around the country to host NCAA championships continues to be a testament to the quality of our events,” said Lynda Tealer, NCAA senior vice president of championships, in a statement. “For this cycle, we incorporated more data into the process to help our sport and oversight committees through the evaluation and selection of sites as we had so many quality venues and locations looking to host during these two seasons.

“We will continue to evaluate and gather feedback on going from the traditional four-year cycle to awarding championship bids for two years to determine the right cadence for the bid process in the future.”

MEN’S HOCKEY

2027 Men’s Frozen Four

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Hosts: U.S. Naval Academy and Events DC

2027 Division I Regionals

Bridgeport, CT

Total Mortgage Arena

Hosts: Sacred Heart University and Total Mortgage Arena

2027 Division I Regionals

Loveland, CO

Blue Arena

Host: University of Denver

2027 Division I Regionals

Springfield, MA

MassMutual Center

Host: University of Massachusetts, Amherst

2027 & 2028 Division I Regionals

Fargo, ND

SCHEELS Arena

Host: University of North Dakota

2028 Men’s Frozen Four

Chicago, IL

United Center

Hosts: University of Denver and United Center

2028 Division I Regionals

Sioux Falls, SD

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Hosts: Augustana University (South Dakota) and Sioux Falls Sports Authority

2028 Division I Regionals

Allentown, PA

PPL Center

Hosts: Pennsylvania State University and PPL Center

2028 Division I Regionals

Rochester, NY

Blue Cross Arena

Hosts: Rochester Institute of Technology and Rochester NY Sports Commission

2028 Division III Finals

Middleton, WI

Bob Suter’s Legacy20 Arena Middleton

Hosts: Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Madison Area CVB

Note: The 2027 Division III finals will be awarded to a nonpredetermined host during the selection process that season.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

2027 Women’s Frozen Four

Duluth, MN

AMSOIL Arena

Host: University of Minnesota Duluth

2028 Women’s Frozen Four

Fairfield, CT

Martire Family Arena

Host: Sacred Heart University

2027 Division III Finals

Plattsburgh, NY

Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena

Host: Plattsburgh State University of New York

Note: The 2028 Division III finals will be awarded to a nonpredetermined host during the selection process that season.