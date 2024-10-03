Washington DC, Chicago to host 2027, 2028 men’s Frozen Fours; Duluth, Fairfield get 2027, 2028 women’s Frozen Fours

For the fourth time in its history, the NCAA conducted a comprehensive site selection process, putting most of its championships up for bid simultaneously.
The association chose over 240 host sites for preliminary and final rounds of predetermined championships across Divisions I, II and III, primarily for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. This cycle marked a shift from a four-year to a two-year site selection process.
For men’s hockey, the men’s Frozen Four will be held in Washington DC in 2027 and Chicago in 2028. For the women, the Frozen Four is set for Duluth, Minn, in 2027 and Fairfield, Conn., in 2028.
The NCAA received more than 1,200 bids from member schools, conferences, cities and sports commissions across 47 states and Washington, D.C., all competing to host predetermined rounds for 87 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The respective NCAA sports committees selected the sites, with final approval from the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.
“The enthusiasm and interest from around the country to host NCAA championships continues to be a testament to the quality of our events,” said Lynda Tealer, NCAA senior vice president of championships, in a statement. “For this cycle, we incorporated more data into the process to help our sport and oversight committees through the evaluation and selection of sites as we had so many quality venues and locations looking to host during these two seasons.
“We will continue to evaluate and gather feedback on going from the traditional four-year cycle to awarding championship bids for two years to determine the right cadence for the bid process in the future.”
MEN’S HOCKEY
2027 Men’s Frozen Four
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
Hosts: U.S. Naval Academy and Events DC
2027 Division I Regionals
Bridgeport, CT
Total Mortgage Arena
Hosts: Sacred Heart University and Total Mortgage Arena
2027 Division I Regionals
Loveland, CO
Blue Arena
Host: University of Denver
2027 Division I Regionals
Springfield, MA
MassMutual Center
Host: University of Massachusetts, Amherst
2027 & 2028 Division I Regionals
Fargo, ND
SCHEELS Arena
Host: University of North Dakota
2028 Men’s Frozen Four
Chicago, IL
United Center
Hosts: University of Denver and United Center
2028 Division I Regionals
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Hosts: Augustana University (South Dakota) and Sioux Falls Sports Authority
2028 Division I Regionals
Allentown, PA
PPL Center
Hosts: Pennsylvania State University and PPL Center
2028 Division I Regionals
Rochester, NY
Blue Cross Arena
Hosts: Rochester Institute of Technology and Rochester NY Sports Commission
2028 Division III Finals
Middleton, WI
Bob Suter’s Legacy20 Arena Middleton
Hosts: Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Madison Area CVB
Note: The 2027 Division III finals will be awarded to a nonpredetermined host during the selection process that season.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
2027 Women’s Frozen Four
Duluth, MN
AMSOIL Arena
Host: University of Minnesota Duluth
2028 Women’s Frozen Four
Fairfield, CT
Martire Family Arena
Host: Sacred Heart University
2027 Division III Finals
Plattsburgh, NY
Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena
Host: Plattsburgh State University of New York
Note: The 2028 Division III finals will be awarded to a nonpredetermined host during the selection process that season.