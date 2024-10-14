Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 14, 2024

(3) Minnesota Duluth at (1) Wisconsin

Read Saturday’s recap here. On Sunday, the Badgers used the power of a three-goal second period to pull away from the Bulldogs and earn a weekend sweep. Lacey Eden opened the scoring, tapping home a loose puck after Tindra Holm made the initial save on an Emma Venusio shot from the blue line. Nina Jobst-Smith responded for the Bulldogs with a wrister from the high slot to tied the game 1-1. Early in the second, Maggie Scannell one-timed a drop pass from Hannah Halverson to extend the lead to 2-1. Marianne Picard’s stick handling earned her the third goal and KK Harvey added a shot from the point on the power play to extend Wisconsin’s lead to 4-1. A minute before the second intermission, Olivia Mobley found a spot similar to Jobst-Smith to net her own wrister and pull the game to 4-2. Scannell scored her second of the day, putting away her own rebound and Cassie Hall drove hard to the net just more than a minute later to put the Badgers ahead 6-2 before five minutes had elapsed in the third. Mobley scored a beauty of a shorthander to make it 6-3, but the Bulldogs could not close the gap. UMD had a long power play on a major that was 5-on-3 for a time and they pulled Holm, but could not cut into the deficit. Laila Edwards’ shorthander on the empty net closed out the 7-3 win and weekend sweep.

(2) Minnesota at (4) Ohio State

The Buckeyes celebrated their 2024 National Championship before Friday’s game and after earning a 4-3 win, celebrated coach Nadine Muzerall’s 200th coaching win. Joy Dunne opened the scoring with a nice shot from the faceoff dot, but Abbey Murphy equalized for the Gophers less than two minutes later on a breakaway to make it a 1-1 game. It looked like that’s how the period would end, but Jocelyn Amos was able to bury a rebound with about 30 seconds left in the first to make it 2-1 Buckeyes at the first break. Kiara Zanon’s second period power play goal was a product of OSU’s puck movement and she lit the lamp to make it 3-1. Emma Kreisz made it a one-goal game early in the third and the Gopher looked to put the pressure on OSU, but Jenna Buglioni scored seven seconds into a power play to extend the lead to 4-2. Minnesota pulled their goalie and were able to capitalize with the extra attacker with nine seconds to play, but they ran out of time as the Buckeyes took the 4-3 win. Things were a little less offensive in the second game. Ohio State scored four minutes in when Jocelyn Amos made the Gophers pay for several missed attempts to clear the puck. But then the teams would play 40 minutes of scoreless hockey. Josefin Bouveng tied the game for Minnesota early in the third, but neither team could find an advantage in the incredibly even match that saw Minnesota make 14 blocks to Ohio State’s 14 and 29 shots to OSU’s 30. Overtime didn’t decide a winner and it took six rounds of the shootout for Amos to end the game to give the Buckeyes five of six points on the weekend.

Robert Morris at (5) Clarkson



Clarkson swept their weekend, but left their scoring until late this weekend. On Friday, it was a three-goal third that led to the win as Baylee Kirwan, Andie Proulx, Jenna Goodwin and Shelby Laidlaw each lit the lamp to lead Clarkson to a 4-0 victory. In the second game, it was two goals in the final nine minutes that secured the win. Sena Catterall scored late in the second to make it 1-0. Goodwin added a power play goal midway through the third and Rebecca Morissette added the empty-netter to ensure the victory.

(7) Colgate at RIT



It took the Raiders much of the first period to find their footing on Friday, but when they did, they were able to quickly build a lead. Avery Pickering and Kalty Kaltounková each scored late in the first to put Colgate up 2-0. Just 26 seconds into the second Kaia Malachino added to the lead to make it 3-0. RIT responded with a power play goal from Emma Pickering to cut the lead to 3-1, but that’s as close as it would get as Kaltounková scored her second and Sara Stewart lit the lamp to close out the 5-1 win. Things got more interesting on Saturday, with 15 penalties called. Elyssa Biederman served a five minute major midway through the second and Gwen Eichfeld was given a major and game misconduct later in the frame. All in all, the Raiders accumulated 30 minutes in penalties and played just 10 minutes of the first two periods with five skaters on the ice. But RIT was just 1-for-7 on the power play. The scoring opened with an extra attacker goal from Biederman to make it 1-0. Kylie Aquaro’s power play go in the second tied the game 1-1. Brac Kelley gave the Tigers their first lead of the weekend with an intercepted pass and backhanded shot for her first collegiate goal. Casey Borgiel replied for Colgate during another power play to tie the game 2-2 with about eight minutes left in regulation. An errant poke check proved fortuitous for Bronwyn Khangsar, who was trailing the play and was left a perfect opportunity that she one-timed into the net to give RIT a 3-2 lead. Addie Alvarez’s empty-netter secured the Tigers’ 4-2 upset victory.

(15) Mercyhurst at (8) St. Lawrence

Taylor Lum deflected a puck into the net in the second to give St. Lawrence the lead in the opening minutes of the second period and that’s all the Saints would need to take down the Lakers. Melissa Jeffries added to the lead in the third and Hillary Sterling’s empty-netter secured a 3-0 win. Mercyhurst came out strong in the second game as Vanessa Upson forced a turnover deep in Saints territory and fed Thea Johansson for an early goal. SLU was able to respond in the second as Claire Tyo picked off a puck in the neutral zone and sent it to a rushing Tori Verbeek, who carried it to the net and put it top shelf to make it a 1-1 game. The teams looked destined to head to overtime, but St. Lawrence captain Anna Segedi gave her team the lead with just 95 seconds left on the clock. Jeffries passed to Segedi in the slot and despite a fight for the puck with the Lakers’ defense, Segedi was able to backhand it into the net for not only the game-winner, but her 100th career point.

(9) Connecticut at New Hampshire



UConn used four second-period goals to propel themselves to a 5-1 win on Friday. Jada Habisch scored the lone goal in the first. Brooke Campbell scored 86 seconds into the second, Claire Murdoch added another a few minutes later, Kyla Josifovic made it 4-0 later in the second and Habisch got her second of the game to send the Huskies to the locker room with a 5-0 lead. Addy Finn’s goal in the waning seconds ruined the shutout to get UNH on the board. Maya Serdachny and Murdoch scored in the second on Saturday and that’s all UConn needed to get the win and weekend sweep.

(11) St. Cloud State at Bemidji State

Sophomore Alice Sauriol had a weekend, scoring two of St. Cloud’s goals on the weekend – both game-winners – to help the Huskies to their best start to a season in program history. SCSU is now 6-0 thanks to a 1-0 win Friday in which Sauriol scored short-handed, picking up a misplayed puck at the blue line and racing down the ice. On Saturday, freshman goaltender Emilia Kyrkkö earned her second shutout in her second career start. Sauriol’s goal in the second came on a rush with Sofianna Sundelin. Sauriol’s fore-hand, back-hand stick moves made it a 1-0 game. Avery Farrell’s empty-netter secured the 2-0 win and weekend sweep.

(12) Penn State at Union

Seven different Nittany Lions tallied a point on Friday as PSU took a 4-2 win over Union. Katelyn Roberts scored the lone goal of the opening frame. Union responded early in the second to tie the game 1-1 on a goal from Stephanie Bourque, but the teams would trade goals all period. Alyssa Machado quickly put Penn State ahead again before Karianne Engelbert tied it at 2-2. From there it was all Tessa Janecke as the national team star scored late in the second and again in the third to earn the win for the Nittany Lions. On Saturday, PSU roared out to a 3-0 lead in the first with goals from Lyndie Lobdell, Nicole Hall and Maddy Christian. But Union’s Maddie Leaney was not ready to let Penn State walk away with it as she scored in the second and early in the third to cut the lead to 3-2. It was Machado who answered for the Nittany Lions, scoring twice in 14 seconds to stretch the lead to 5-2 and put the game out of reach. Engelbert scored once more for the Garnet Chargers, but Penn State took the win and sweep

Boston University vs. (13) Northeastern

The home team prevailed in this home and home series between two Boston foes. On Friday, Northeastern freshman Éloïse Caron scored twice while Holly Abella and Ella Blackmore each lit the lamp once to lead the Huskies to a 4-0 win. Paige Taborski had 26 saves in the shutout. On Saturday, the Terriers got their revenge as Lola Reid gave BU the lead in the first. Riley Walsh doubled it to 2-0 early in the third and then Sydney Healey and Clara Yuhn each scored on the empty net to secure the 4-0 win and weekend split. Boston University goalie Callie Shanahan made 25 saves to earn the team’s first shutout of the season.

St. Michael’s at Post

Special shoutout to Julia Chedel and St. Michael’s. Her power play goal on Saturday was the only tally, giving St. Michael’s their first program win since February 2022. Post won the first game in the weekend series 4-0 thanks to goals from Julia Wysocki, Jodie Rose, Macy Peterson and Celena Mickevicius.