This Week in Hockey East: Providence off to hot start in 2024-25 with pair of standouts between the pipes in Svedebäck, Borgiel

Don’t call it a goalie controversy.

Instead, file it under a good problem to have for the Providence Friars.

So far, both of the Friars’ netminders have turned in stellar performances. Returning junior Philip Svedebäck of Växjö, Sweden, is 3-1-0 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average. Graduate transfer Zachary Borgiel of Fort Gratiot, Mich., is 2-0-1 with a .952 save percentage and 1.64 GAA.

It’s left 14-year coach Nate Leaman with the task (enviable or unenviable, depending on whom you ask) of deciding when and where to play each one.

“Rather have two good ones than two bad ones,” said Leaman, with a chuckle. “It’s a healthy competition right now. They’re both playing pretty well. We haven’t had that combination in a long time. It’s very welcome.”

Providence’s recent weekend sweep vs. New Hampshire served as a microcosm of the season, and the goalie situation, for the Friars. Svedebäck made 23 saves in a 6-3 win Friday night at Schneider Arena to open the series. The next night at UNH, Borgiel turned in one of the best goalie performances in the league this year with 43 saves, many of the highlight-reel variety. It was the first shutout of the season for Borgiel and the Friars.

The Friars are 5-1-1 and are unbeaten since a season-opening 5-2 setback at North Dakota, which was then No. 6 in the USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

Borgiel transferred from Merrimack, where last season he posted a 6-9-1 record with 3.26 ga and .890 save percentage.

“It’s been great,” Borgiel said of the transition to his new school. “New, fresh scenery is always good. Great guys here and I love the school. The facilities are great. It’s been awesome so far.”

Borgiel earned league goalie of the week honors for his performance against UNH.

Providence has gotten good production from a couple of Wills — graduate student forward Logan Will, who transferred from Colorado College, had a goal and four assists in the sweep vs. UNH, tied for a league-best plus-5 rating for the weekend, and freshman forward Will Elger, who continued his hot start to the year with two goals, one assist and a plus-2 rating vs. the Wildcats. He tallied the game-winning goal in Saturday night’s 3-0 win, his fourth straight game with a goal.

Leaman said Elger’s talent may not have been obvious last year when Elger played for the Omaha Lancers of USHL, but it was apparent early on in his time with the Friars.

“For the amount of ice time he gets, he’s really productive,” Leaman said. “He’s got a very good skill set, he’s got a very good IQ for the game. (For) us, this isn’t a flash, because all through training camp, he kept scoring. (It) didn’t matter who we put him with. He’s got a good stick.”

Next up for Providence is a home and home series vs. Northeastern (Friday at Schneider, Saturday at Matthews; both games start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+). Leaman said to keep the good times rolling, the Friars will have to improve on managing the puck and staying out of the penalty box.

“We just have to be sharper, a little better,” he said. “Better with our sticks. (We) just have to make sure, sticks on puck.”