D-II/III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – November 15, 2024

Here we are in mid-November and now everyone in the east is joining the party with NESCAC games scheduled this weekend. The action to open the first two weeks has been stellar and I do not anticipate that is going to change this week with more conference action getting underway along with some intriguing non-conference matchups on tap.

The weekly picks were a respectable 8-4-0 (.667) last week but I missed on several ranked opponent matchups and feel like the numbers are actually worse. Overall, my season numbers are 18-6-0 (.750) which is a great start, but I really want to stop the downward trend despite the small sample size. And speaking of sample size, teams that started the first week of November are fast approaching 20% of the season completed already (based on a 24-game schedule). With that in mind, it would be nice to get on a roll like a lot of teams who want to establish a winning trend for their upcoming schedule. Here are this week’s picks for the east:

Friday, November 15, 2024

Lebanon Valley v. Wilkes

The Colonels rebounded nicely last week after an opening game loss to Geneseo. Time to keep the positive momentum and high-powered offense going this week against the Flying Dutchmen. This one is closer than one might expect but a win for the home team – Wilkes, 4-3

Endicott v. (10) University of New England

The Gulls found a way to score on Curry netminder Shane Soderwall last week in earning a split of the weekend series. Now they face a UNE team that has yet to surrender a single goal this season. Tough place to play especially when Nor’easters are playing well. Close game goes to the home team – UNE, 3-2

Salve Regina v. Babson

The Seahawks scored in bunches against Massachusetts-Boston last weekend but will find a tougher Babson squad on deck this weekend. Special teams are the difference in this one for the visitors who eke out a win – Salve Regina, 4-3

Connecticut College v. (4) Trinity

The Bantams have been waiting for the 2024 re-boot since their last game a=on home-ice against Hobart. Enter the Camels who are a tough opening act for this new edition of Trinity hockey. New or old, both have Devon Bobak so expect goals to be at a premium for the visitors – Trinity, 3-1

Southern New Hampshire v. St. Michael’s

The Purple Knights had to earn their wins last weekend against Post on the road and this week does not get any easier with an experienced SNHU team looking to rebound after back-to-back losses at Assumption. David Ciancio and Case Kantgias may be the best pair of offense/defense players in the NE-10 and that helps pick-up another win – St. Michael’s, 4-2

(12) Plattsburgh v. Oswego

The Lakers are young and still figuring things out while the Cardinals are coming off a loss to Plymouth State and a high-scoring exhibition win. It is back to the basics for these two longtime rivals and in this case, it is the depth and experience that gets it done for the visitors – Plattsburgh, 5-2

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Salem State v. Rivier

The Raiders meet the Vikings in MASCAC action and both teams display some high-end skill in all situational aspects of play. Do not think I would want to be in the crease on either end for this one but think Luke Newell will have a save or two that earns the home squad a victory – Rivier, 5-4

(7) Skidmore v. Elmira

The Soaring Eagles swept Southern Maine last weekend and return home to face a ranked Thoroughbred team building some momentum with their unbeaten start. Expect this game to be a track meet as both teams feature offensive skill. A power play goal for the visitors is the difference and it might even come in overtime – Skidmore, 4-3

Colby v. Middlebury

The Panthers finished last season in the final four of the NESCAC tournament and are looking to build on the positive momentum from last season. Strong returning group upfront will need some validation in goal for the home team to see more success. New season and home crowd help the Panthers to an exciting win – Middlebury, 3-2

Manhattanville v. (6) Geneseo

Two undefeated teams meet in this two-game series where they battle for UCHC points in the standings. The Knights make it difficult for any opponent in their barn and have the depth to pressure mistakes all over the ice. Goaltending will be the difference maker for the home team along with a well-timed empty-net goal – Geneseo, 5-3

Buffalo State v. (13) Cortland

The Red Dragons look to bounce back from their loss at home to Adrian against a Bengals squad that has been idle since their hosting a tournament to open the season. Second of five straight road games for the Bengals and the home team is less than hospitable in a high-scoring game – Cortland, 5-4

Massachusetts-Boston v. (1) Hobart

The Beacons have struggled to start the season so playing a two-game set against the defending national champions is not a recipe for capturing wins. Or is it? Not going to call this a TRAP GAME but the Beacons do have some talented players like Jazz Krivtsov that can be dangerous. Home team does not let its guard down – Hobart, 5-1

Every week there has been another team to drop from the ranks of the unbeatens and places in the USCHO poll have been transient already. What changes are waiting in this week’s action where all eight conferences in the east are now playing meaningful hockey games. If you are lacing them up, you better be ready to play – “Drop the Puck!”