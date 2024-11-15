FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: UConn upsets No. 2 Boston College, No. 1 Denver downs No. 9 North Dakota, No. 17 Dartmouth beats No. 6 Cornell, No. 13 Western Michigan gets by No. 8 Colorado College in OT, No. 7 Maine tops No. 11 Boston University

Connecticut pulled off the upset Friday night, knocking off No. 2 Boston College 5-4 at the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn.

Hudson Schandor, Kaden Shahan, Tristan Fraser, Tom Messineo and Ryan Tattle scored for the Huskies and goaltenders Tyler Muszelik and Thomas Heaney combined on a 28-save night in net. Muszelik started and played 40 minutes before leaving the game with an injury and Heaney played the third period and earned the win.

CHAOS IN STORRS!!! TRISTAN FRASER HAS THE ICE BUS COOKIN❄️🏒🚌💪 Huskies lead 3-1 Watch: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/BKwiWROFzU — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) November 16, 2024

Aidan Hreschuk scored twice for the Eagles, while Andre Gasseau and Ryan Leonard added single goals.

Jacob Fowler started in goal for BC and made 25 saves before getting ejected after Fraser’s goal for roughing. Jan Korec played the rest of the game and finished with 16 saves.

No. 1 Denver 5, No. 9 North Dakota 2

Zeev Buium’s hat trick led Denver to a 5-2 win over North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

This goal by Aidan Thompson late in the 2nd period was a momentum changer. pic.twitter.com/4LbWdVhNRS — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 16, 2024

Aidan Thompson and Sam Harris added goals for the Pioneers and Matt Davis made 22 saves between the pipes.

Ben Strinden and Dane Montgomery posted the Fighting Hawks goals and T.J. Semptimphelter made 34 stops in goal.

No. 4 Michigan State 8, Notre Dame 3

Karsen Dorwart scored two goals and goaltender Trey Augustine stopped 27 shots in goal as Michigan State romped to an 8-3 win over Notre Dame at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Unselfish! Vansaghi drives up the right side to the doorstep and dishes to David Gucciardi for the shorthanded marker in the final minute of the game. pic.twitter.com/MolWwhrcu9 — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 16, 2024

Tiernan Shoudy, Red Savage, Mikey DeAngelo, David Gucciardi, Charlie Stramel and Joey Larson also scored for Michigan State.

Danny Nelson netted a pair of goals for Notre Dame, Michael Mastrodomenico had the other, and Owen Say and Jack Williams combined to make 33 saves between the pipes.

No. 17 Dartmouth 4, No. 6 Cornell 3

Dartmouth captain Steven Townley’s goal with 3:24 to play in the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and the Big Green held on the rest of the way to beat Cornell 4-3 at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.

Sean Chisholm, Hayden Stavroff and John Fusco also tallied for Dartmouth and Roan Clarke made 29 saves in goal.

For the Big Red, Kyle Penney scored twice, Tyler Catalano posted a goal, and Ian Shane finished with 19 saves in the blue paint.

No. 7 Maine 5, No. 11 Boston University 2

Maine jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back, downing Boston University 5-2 at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

Owen Fowler had two goals for the Black Bears, while Frank Djurasevic, Harrison Scott and Thomas Freel added goals of their own.

In goal, Albin Boija made 23 saves for Maine.

Doug Grimes and Ryan Greene scored for the Terriers and Max Lacroix turned aside 29 shots between the pipes.

No. 13 Western Michigan 3, No. 8 Colorado College 2 (OT)

Western Michigan captain Tim Washe scored 3:22 into overtime to give the Broncos a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Colorado College at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoon, Mich.

🚨 OT GAME WINNER OT GAME WINNER OT GAME WINNER 🚨#BroncosReign pic.twitter.com/gzwJ3ItmjM — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) November 16, 2024

Gavin Lindberg and Zaccharya Wisdom gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first period, only to see Tristan Lemyre and Grant Slukynsky answer in the third period for the Broncos, setting the stage for Washe’s game winner.

WMU goalie Cameron Rowe finished with 12 saves, while Kaidan Mbereko stopped 36 for the Tigers.

No. 14 Ohio State 5, Lindenwood 2

Riley Thompson and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine each scored two goals as Ohio State downed Lindenwood 5-2 at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Goal ✌️ of the night for Riley Thompson⬇️ pic.twitter.com/q7eK7a87cX — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) November 16, 2024

Noah Powell also scored for the Buckeyes and goaltender Kristoffer Eberly made 23 saves.

Jake Southgate and David Gagnon scored for the Lions and Owen Bartoszkiewicz also finished with 23 saves in goal.

No. 15 UMass Lowell 5, Vermont 2

Five different players scored for UMass Lowell as the River Hawks defeated Vermont 5-2 at the Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.

Dillan Bentley, Mirko Buttazzoni, Stefan Owens, Chris Delaney and Scott Truman found the net for UMass Lowell and goalie Henry Welsch made 19 saves.

For the Catamounts, Timofei Spitserov and Simon Jellus scored and Axel Mangbo made 22 saves in net.

No. 16 Minnesota State 3, Northern Michigan 0

Alex Tracy fashioned a 21-save shutout as Minnesota State blanked Northern Michigan 3-0 from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

Will Hillman, Ralfs Bergmanis and Jakob Stender scored the Mavericks’ goals.

Wildcats goalie Ryan Ouellette made 20 saves.

Wisconsin 5, No. 18 Penn State 4 (OT)

Daniel Laatsch’s goal at 3:48 of overtime lifted Wisconsin over Penn State 5-4 in overtime from Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

Danny Dzhaniyev had tied it for Penn State at 19:10 of the third period.

Not all heroes wear capes 🫡 Laatsch tallies his SECOND overtime game-winning goal of the year! pic.twitter.com/QiHDlfpyQF — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 16, 2024

Ryland Mosley, Sawyer Scholl, Cody Laskosky and Ryan Botterill also scored for the Badgers and Tommy Scarfone made 32 stops in goal.

Aiden Fink, Charlie Cerrato and Ben Schoen added markers for the Nittany Lions and Arsenii Sergeev had 23 saves.

No. 19 Quinnipiac 3, Brown 2

Elliott Groenewold’s goal at 14:53 of the third period stood as the game winner as Quinnipiac edged Brown 3-2 at Meehan Auditorium in Providence, R.I.

Aaron Bohlinger and Aaron Schwartz also scored for the Bobcats and goalie Matej Marinov made 18 stops.

For the Bears, Tanner Hartman and Tyler Kopff scored and Tyler Shea stopped 35 shots in goal.

Colgate 4, No. 20 Harvard 2

Four different players found the net for Colgate as the Raiders doubled up Harvard 4-2 at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center in Boston.

Brett Chorske, Simon Labelle, Daniel Panetta and Ryan Spinale scored in the win.

Colgate goaltender Andrew Takacs made 33 saves.

Mason Langenbrunner and Marek Hejduk scored for the Crimson and Aku Koskenvuo made 29 saves between the pipes.

Alaska at Alaska Anchorage (in progress)

The annual battle for the Governor’s Cup between Alaska and Alaska Anchorage was midway through the second period from the Chuck Homan Ice Arena in Anchorage, the two teams tied 2-2.

Brendan Ross and Matt Koethe scored for the Nanooks and Conor Cole and Dylan Contreras for the Seawolves.

Nicholas Grabko has 15 saves for Alaska and Greg Orosz eight for Anchorage.