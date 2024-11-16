SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Bemidji State upsets No. 3 Minnesota, top-ranked Denver still unbeaten with sweep over No. 9 North Dakota, UMass knocks off No. 10 Providence, No. 20 Harvard plays to tie with No. 6 Cornell, No. 4 Michigan State sweeps Notre Dame

After losing 5-3 Thursday night to No. 3 Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn., Bemidji State rebounded with a 3-1 win at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn., on Saturday night.

The victory was the first for the Beavers over the Gophers since a 4-2 win on Jan. 30, 2016 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Kirklan Irey scored twice for the Beavers, while goaltender Mattias Sholl made 38 saves, losing his shutout bid at 17:48 of the third period on a Matthew Wood goal.

GOAL ALERT!!! Kirklan Irey does it again putting the Beavers at a 2 goal lead! Goal was assisted by Jere Vaisanen and Eric Martin! Beavers lead the Gophers 2-0 midway through the first!#GoBeavers #BeaverTerritory pic.twitter.com/sutyuitl1r — Bemidji State Men’s Hockey (@BSUBeaversMHKY) November 17, 2024

Donte Lawson added an empty-net goal for Bemidji State with just under nine seconds left in the third period.

Minnesota goalie Liam Souliere finished with 18 saves.

No. 1 Denver 3, No. 9 North Dakota 2

Denver scored two goals in the second period and held off North Dakota to win 3-2 and sweep the weekend series at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Denver extended its school-record, season-opening win streak to 12 games and picked up its first sweep at North Dakota since the 2022-23 campaign.

Boston Buckberger's late tally in the 2nd is tonight's @Safeway Goal of the Game. pic.twitter.com/worD6hjgCG — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 17, 2024

Aidan Thompson, Boston Buckberger and James Reeder all scored for the Pioneers and goaltender Matt Davis finished with 21 saves.

Dylan James and Sacha Boisvert scored for UND and TJ Semptimphelter made 19 saves in goal.

No. 4 Michigan State 4, Notre Dame 3

Four different players – Shane Vansaghi, Matt Basgall, Gavin O’Connell and Daniel Russell – scored as Michigan State swept Notre Dame with a 4-3 win in East Lansing, Mich., at Munn Ice Arena.

Sniper fire from Russ.

4-2 game. Assists to Strbak and Andrews. pic.twitter.com/dm6RRCzPIc — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 17, 2024

Trey Augustine made 28 saves in goal for the Spartans.

For Notre Dame, Blake Biondi, Ian Murphy and Axel Kumlin scored and Nicholas Kempf stopped 26 shots between the pipes.

No. 6 Cornell 2, No. 20 Harvard 2 (OT, Cornell wins shootout)

Ryan Fine and Mason Langenbrunner scored for Harvard and Tim Rego and Ryan Walsh answered for Cornell as the two teams tied 2-2 at Bright-Landry Hockey Center in Boston.

Cornell then won the ensuing shootout.

Ian Shane made 20 saves in the Cornell net, while Aku Koskenvuo recorded 18 for the Crimson.

No. 11 Boston University 2, No. 7 Maine 2 (OT, BU wins shootout)

Shane Lachance’s goal at 19:40 of the third period pulled Boston University into a 2-2 tie with Maine at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

The Terriers then won the shootout.

Cole Eiserman added the other goal for BU and goalie Mathieu Caron made 26 saves.

Nolan Renwick and Anthony Calafiore scored for the Black Bears and Albin Boija finished with 15 saves in goal.

No. 8 Colorado College 1, No. 13 Western Michigan 1 (OT, CC wins shootout)

Matteo Costantini scored for Western Michigan and Klavs Veinbergs answered for Colorado College as the teams skated to a 1-1 tie at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Colorado College tacked on the extra point winning the shootout.

In goal, Kaidan Mbereko made 24 saves for the Tigers and Hampton Slukynsky 21 for the Broncos.

UMass 5, No. 10 Providence 1

Aydar Suniev scored two goals to help UMass to a 5-1 win over No. 10 Providence at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

Linden Alger, Lucas Olvestad and Dans Locmelis also scored for the Minutemen and goaltender Michael Hrabal made 34 saves.

For the Friars, Connor Kelley scored the lone goal and Zachary Borgiel turned aside 29 shots in goal.

No. 14 Ohio State 3, Lindenwood 2

Ohio State earned the weekend road sweep at Lindenwood after a 3-2 win at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Sam Deckhut and Davis Burnside scored for the Buckeyes and goalie Logan Terness made 26 saves.

Jaeden Mercier scored both goals for the Lions and Henry Graham registered 20 saves between the pipes.

No. 15 UMass Lowell 3, Vermont 0

Henry Welsch made 20 saves as UMass Lowell blanked Vermont 3-0 at the Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.

Matt Crasa, Scout Truman and Dillan Bentley scored the goals for the River Hawks.

Vermont goalies Keenan Rancier and Connor MacKenzie combined on a 16-save effort.

Northern Michigan 1, No. 16 Minnesota State 1 (OT, NMU wins shootout)

Will Diamond’s goal at 10:27 of the third period gave Northern Michigan a 1-1 tie with Minnesota State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

The Wildcats then won the shootout.

Northern Michigan goalie Ryan Ouellette made 20 saves.

For the Mavericks, Will Hillman scored and Alex Tracy finished with 12 saves in goal.

Colgate 4, No. 17 Dartmouth 4 (OT, Colgate wins shootout)

Four different players scored for each team as Colgate and Dartmouth tied 4-4 at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.

Ben Raymond, Jacob Napier, Daniel Panetta and Brett Chorske tallied for Colgate, while Braiden Dorfman, Nikita Nikora, Eric Charpentier and Cooper Flinton scored for Dartmouth.

Brett Chorske converts on the man advantage and we are tied for the fourth time tonight! pic.twitter.com/gTCrS2rX9M — Colgate Men's Hockey (@ColgateMIH) November 17, 2024

Andrew Takacs made 24 saves in goal for the Raiders and Roan Clarke posted a 24-save outing for the Big Green.

No. 19 Quinnipiac 4, Yale 1

After Yale’s Ronan O’Donnell gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead just 3:30 into the game, Quinnipiac scored the next four goals to down Yale 4-1 at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn.

Mason Marcellus scored twice, Aaron Schwartz and Jack Ricketts also added goals, and Dylan Silverstein made 23 saves.

Yale goalie Jack Stark kicked out 30 shots.

Alaska Anchorage 6, Alaska 1

In the second game of the Governor’s Cup, Alaska Anchorage downed Alaska 6-1 at the Chuck Homan Ice Arena in Anchorage, Ak.

The series is now tied 1-1 after the Nanooks won 3-2 in overtime Friday night.

Dylan Contreras scored twice for the Seawolves, while Logan Acheson, Dylan Finley, Brandon Lajoie and Porter Schachle added single goals.

Greg Orosz made 20 saves for the win in goal.

For the Nanooks, Anton Rubtsov scored and Nicholas Grabko finished with 14 saves between the pipes.