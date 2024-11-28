Saint John’s goalie Jon Howe playing with confidence

Jon Howe had one of the best performances of his career a couple of weeks ago, recording a career-best 44 saves as Saint John’s blanked nationally ranked UW-River Falls

It was only the fourth game of the year for the Johnnies, and a big one because it avenged a season-opening loss to the Falcons.

“It was huge for us and we were able to get revenge. It helped build a lot of confidence,” Howe said.

Howe has appeared in three games this season for the Johnnies, sharing time in the net with Bailey Huber.

His record is 3-0 and he has tallied 105 saves, and he is quick to credit the added experience for his success so far in the 2024-25 campaign.

“I think it’s just another year of experience under my belt,” Howe said.

The junior goalie also credits the knowledge he’s gained from new goalie coach Noora Raty, who is also an assistant coach with St. Cloud State’s women’s team.

Howe can’t go wrong learning from Raty, who has been to the Olympics four times with Finland, winning bronze twice, while also winning two national championships with Minnesota.

“She goes through video and it’s been great talking with her about different ways to play certain situations in a game,” Howe said. “She’s been a big help in developing my game to the next level.”

Howe is playing college hockey in his home state, graduating from Totino-Grace High School where he won 19 games as a senior in 2019.

After playing junior hockey in the NAHL, he went to Saint John’s and won twice in the seven games he played in as a freshman.

Last year, Howe started 12 of the 13 games he played in, winning six games and sporting a 2.32 goals against average.

Howe has continued to progress into this season.

“I’ve definitely gained more confidence and I’m feeling more comfortable out there,” Howe said. “Last year was a good year for me personally, and I’ve continued to carry that confidence into this year.”

Trusting his teammates has helped as well.

“I have a lot of confidence in the guys in front of me. It makes my job a lot easier to do,” Howe said.

Playing goalie has always been something Howe has enjoyed. He started in the position while in mites and hasn’t looked back.

“I fell in love with it and stayed with it,” Howe said. “You get to be on the ice the whole time and you are a big part of how the game goes. It’s a great feeling.”

The Johnnies were 5-2 heading into Thanksgiving, including a 3-1 mark in the always tough MIAC.

“It’s a tight league and every weekend is a challenge,” Howe said. “You have to be ready to play because every weekend is like playoff hockey.”

Howe is looking forward to helping the Johnnies keep their early-season momentum going.

“I just have to stay in shape and stay healthy, and as long as we continue to play with confidence as a team, we have a chance to have a really good year,” Howe said.