NCAA D-III Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

Only a few weeks until Christmas. But for now, we have another week of hockey to unwrap. Let’s take a look at some of the games on tap and make some predictions.

St Norbert (11-0, 6-0) vs. Trine (9-0-1, 5-0-1)

This isn’t a national championship matchup, but boy, it might feel like one as the Green Knights come in ranked No. 2 in the nation while the Thunder are seventh in the USCHO.com poll.

St. Norbert is off to its best start ever, sitting at 11-0, and they have been nothing short of impressive. No team has scored more than a goal against it since Nov. 22, and offensively, St. Norbert has scored five or more goals seven times.

Liam Fraser has already scored 13 goals while Logan Dombrowsky has tallied eight to go along with 15 assists.

Trine has won its last five games and has allowed just two goals in its last three outings.

Michael DiPietra has helped lead the way offensively, scoring once and dishing out seven assists. Sam Antennucci has tallied four goals and three assists.

This is the first time these two teams have met as top 10 teams, and something has to give.

I expect two very close games. Could even see an overtime game in the mix. And while it won’t surprise me if Trine steals a game here, I’m going with the home team.

St. Norbert, 4-3 and 5-4

Adrian (5-3, 2-2) vs. Marian (4-4, 2-2)

This is a big matchup for both teams and Marian comes into this with a one point edge on Adrian in the standings.

The sixth-ranked Bulldogs have the luxury of playing this series at home and that might ultimately make the difference.

Adrian hasn’t played in two weeks and has won its last two. It will look to get the offense going early behind Ian Amsbaugh, who has scored four goals and come up with 10 assists.

The Sabres are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Daunte Fortner has been a key player for them, tallying three goals and four assists. This should be an interesting series. Marian has a chance to make a statement here.

Adrian, 5-2; Marian 3-2

Lawrence (3-6-2, 2-3-1) vs. Aurora (6-2, 4-2)

The Spartans are looking to get back on track after dropping their last two and will open this series on the road. Landry Schmuck is having a great year for the Spartans, scoring seven times and dishing out two assists as well. Aurora comes in ranked fifth in the country.

The Vikings haven’t won in their last five games, so facing a ranked team might not be the easiest way to get back in the win column. But this team has played hard and has proven it can compete with anyone. It lost an overtime game to Adrian earlier this season.

Aurora, 4-1 and 3-0

WIAC

Friday

UW-Stout (4-3, 1-1) at UW-Stevens Point (4-3, 1-1)

The Blue Devils have yet to win away from home this year, dropping their last two, and they face a big test on the road against the No. 13 team in the country.

Nicolas Pigeon has been a go-to player for Stout, racking up seven goals this year while also recording three assists.

Stevens Point is unbeaten at home, winning all three of those contests, and is looking to keep that streak intact.

Dawson Sciarrino has played a pivotal role in the team’s success, tallying three goals and seven assists.

UW-Stevens Point, 4-2

UW-Superior (4-3-1, 1-1) at UW-River Falls (6-1, 2-0)

Ranked 10th in the nation, the Falcons come in on a three-game winning streak and look to keep that momentum rolling.

Brennan Boynton has played well in goal for River Falls and is a two-time WIAC Player of the Week. He has a 1.43 goals against average. River Falls has a chance here to maintain its hold on first place in the conference.

The Yellowjackets are 4-0 on Friday nights this season an hope that trend can continue as they take aim at an upset.

UW-River Falls, 5-2

Saturday

UW-River Falls 6-1, 2-0) at UW-Eau Claire (2-5-1, 1-1)

Six Falcons have tallied at least two goals this year, with Dylan Smith paving the way with five. That offensive strength should work in River Falls’ favor on the road.

The Blugolds have lost two in a row and have had a challenging start to the year. They have dropped three of their last four overall, scoring only a goal in each of those three losses. But with Max Gutjahr in goal, Eau Claire is always going to have a shot, and he’ll have to be at his best against a strong Falcons attack.

UW-River Falls, 3-1

MIAC

Friday and Saturday

Augsburg (3-6, 1-3) vs. Gustavus (4-3, 3-1)

No team is hotter than Gustavus right now, which has won four in a row after an 0-3 start. The Gusties are atop the MIAC going into this home and home series, and Marko Belak has been a big part of the success, recording two shutouts.

The Auggies have lost their last four, but this is a team you can never count out. Graham Harris has had a lot of success early in the year, scoring three goals and dishing out six assists.

It won’t surprise me if Augsburg prevails here, but I’ll go with the team on a roll at the moment.

Gustavus, 3-2 and 4-3

Concordia (4-5, 1-3) at Saint Mary’s (4-3, 2-0)

Saint Mary’s has won its last three, outscoring the opposition 13-3 during that stretch. It looks to keep things rolling this weekend against the Cobbers.

The Cardinals have gotten a big boost from Colin Tushie, who has tallied either a goal or assist in every game this season. Look for him to play a key role again this weekend.

Concordia has struggled lately, dropping four in a row, and it won’t be easy trying to get back in the win column against a hot Cardinals team. The Cobbers need to get their offense going to have a chance as they’ve managed only 21 goals so far.

Saint Mary’s 5-2 and 4-1