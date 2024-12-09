Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

Derek speaks about fans at RIT ranking him last among USCHO podcast hosts and the recent U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame dinner in Pittsburgh. The hosts analyze recent game results, with a focus on Michigan State, Wisconsin, Denver, and Minnesota. They commend Minnesota for likely becoming the new No. 1 team and delve into the Big Ten and Hockey East standings. The episode also includes a review of an unexpected game cancellation for AIC due to goalie injuries and the ongoing debate over appropriate roster sizes in college hockey. Finally, they play a segment of “Buy or Sell” regarding conference strengths and NCAA tournament predictions.

Times are approximate.

00:15 Introduction and Hosts’ Banter

03:15 Weekend game highlights

05:07 Wisconsin’s performance

07:30 Denver and Western Michigan recap

10:13 Minnesota’s dominance

15:34 Providence and Colorado College

19:51 Other key games

28:46 Roster sizes and discussion of AIC’s possible forfeit

39:47 Buy or Sell (or Hold?)

47:03 Conclusion and Sign-off

