NCAA D-III Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

One final weekend of NCAA Division III hockey remains before Christmas and there are a handful of games on the slate. The MIAC and NCHA are both out of conference this weekend while the WIAC continues play within the league.

Let’s take a look at what is ahead and predict the outcomes.

Hamline (3-6) at Aurora (8-2)

The Pipers have won three of their last four and face their first nationally ranked team of the year as they take on the Spartans, who are ranked fifth in the USCHO.com poll.

Hamline is allowing a little over four goals per game and will need to be at its best defensively against the high-powered Spartans. Carson Simon leads the way on offense for Hamline with six goals and four assists.

Aurora has won its last and is unbeaten at home (2-0) this season. Eight times this season the Spartans have scored or more goals in a game. Hassan Akl was big time in the series against Lawrence, scoring five goals in the sweep last week, including a hat trick in one game.

Aurora, 5-1 and 4-1

Concordia (Wis.) (5-6) at Gustavus (6-3, 5-1)

The Falcons have the tall order of facing the hottest team in the MIAC as Gustavus has won its last six games.

Jack Suchy has played a key role in the Gusties’ success, scoring six goals for a team that has been on point offensively during its streak. Gustavus has scored at least four goals in each of its last six wins.

Concordia is coming off a sweep of Dubuque and hasn’t been bad on the road, going 3-4. Devon Savignac is one to watch for the Falcons. He went off for three goals last weekend, including two off the power play, and keep in mind he’s only a freshman.

Concordia is certainly capable of winning this series, but I expect the streak to continue for Gustavus.

Gustavus, 4-2 and 3-1

UW-Eau Claire (4-5-1, 3-1) vs. UW-Stevens Point (5-31, 2-1-1)

Stevens Point is unbeaten in its last three and three of the top five goal scorers in the WIAC play for the No. 15 Pointers, including Peyton Hart, who has come through with six goals. Dawson Sciarrino and Chris Engelbert have five goals apiece.

Eau Claire will be ready for the challenge, though, and is coming off a big win over then No. 10 UW-River Falls, shutting out the Falcons 3-0. Max Gutjahr has started nine games and has two shutouts on the year. He sports a 1.89 goals against average

UW-Stevens Point, 4-2; UW-Eau Claire, 3-2

UW-River Falls (6-3, 2-2) vs. UW-Stout (4-4-1, 1-2-1)

The 14th-ranked Falcons are looking to get back on track after dropping their last two games.

Alex Atwill is one to keep an eye on for River Falls as he has tallied two goals and six assists on the year.

Stout is up against a ranked opponent for the second consecutive weekend and is going to make it tough for any team it plays. The Blue Devils played Stevens Point to a 2-2 tie last week and have the leading goal scorer in the WIAC in Nicolas Pigeon, who has scored seven goals.

UW-River Falls, 4-2; UW-Stout, 3-2

UW-Superior (7-3-1, 4-1) at Northland (0-10, 0-5)

The Yellowjackets already have an early lead in this series after rolling past the Lumberjacks by a 6-0 score on Thursday at home.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Superior doesn’t come out of this thing with a sweep. And Northland has managed to score only 10 goals on the year while giving up 52.

Superior is playing really well and has kept its opponent off the scoreboard in three consecutive games. The Yellowjackets have a chance to win two in a row for the second straight week.

Jack Boschert has been solid in goal and has four wins on the year. He’s coming off his first career shutout and feeling good about the way he is playing. Offensively, Reed Stark continues to be a force, scoring seven goals and dishing out three assists.

UW-Superior, 6-1

Trine (10-1-1) at Buffalo State (6-3)

The No. 6 Thunder earned a split with St. Norbert last week in a battle of nationally ranked teams and now hits the road for a big test out East. This will be Trine’s second trip to New York this season.

Christian Wong-Ramos has been a key part of Trine’s success, and he had a shutout against the No. 2 Green Knights, which says a lot about the kind of goalie he is. He made 58 saves in all against St. Norbert last week and gives Trine a chance to win every time he’s on the ice.

Buffalo State has lost two of its last three and is playing a team from the West for the first time this season. It will also be the Bengals’ second matchup against a ranked opponent.

Trine, 5-3 and 4-2

Adrian (7-3, 4-2) at MSOE (3-5-1, 2-4)

The Bulldogs have won four in a row and head out on the road where they have yet to lose. Adrian is 4-0 away from home this season.

Ian Amsbaugh is having a great year for the seventh-ranked Bulldogs, tallying seven goals and 12 assists, and it appears Adrian seems to be starting to hits stride.

But playing the Raiders at their place is never easy. MSOE is 2-1-1 on its home ice this year and in a series against Trine earlier this year, the Raiders lost by one goal both times. It’s a sign this team will battle tough until the end.

Adrian, 4-3 and 3-2