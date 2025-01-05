Hockey Commissioners Association men’s award winners for December include Robert Morris’ Klimpke, Michigan Tech’s Morrell, Vermont’s Strand, Ohio State’s Eberly

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its men’s honorees for the month of December.

Robert Morris sophomore forward Tanner Klimpke is the player of the month, co-rookies of the month are Michigan Tech forward Logan Morrell and Vermont’s Max Strand, and Ohio State sophomore Kristoffer Eberly is the goaltender of the month.

Klimpke averaged 2.25 PPG with 4-5-9 in four games, all on the road for the Colonials.

Morrell led all rookies in the nation with six goals, tied for most points with seven (6-1-7) as the Huskies went 3-2-1.

Strand tied top rookies in the nation with seven points (4-3-7), registering a point in each of the Cats’ six games. UVM went 4-2-0.

Eberly enjoyed two weekend sweeps (vs. Notre Dame and Penn State) while putting up 0.99 and .953 numbers with one shutout.