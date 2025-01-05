Minnesota’s Murphy, Syracuse’s Saarela, Princeton’s Alexander, Minnesota Duluth’s Gascon, RPI’s Keating collect monthly women’s honors from Hockey Commissioners Association

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its women’s honorees for the month of December.

Co-players of the month are Minnesota senior Abbey Murphy and Syracuse graduate forward Bryn Saarela, rookie of the month is Princeton forward Mackenzie Alexander, and co-goaltenders of the month are Minnesota Duluth sophomore Ève Gascon and Rensselaer sophomore Reese Keating.

Murphy averaged four PPG with a line of 3-5-8 in a two-game sweep of St. Thomas. She went 2-3-5 in a 5-0 win and 1-2-3 in the 6-2 follow-up.

Saarela had seven points (5-2-7) in a two-game sweep of Robert Morris including a hat trick in the opener. She was plus-5 for the series.

Alexander repeats as national ROM with a 1-3-4 month for the Tigers. Set up GTG in OT win v. Quinnipiac. Leads the nation in scoring.

Gascon went 1-0-1 against No. 8 St. Cloud State with numbers of .961 and 0.96.

Keating took wins over Yale, Brown and Assumption. Her numbers: .962 and 1.01, 3-0-0.