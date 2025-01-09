NCAA D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Game Picks – January 9, 2025

The action is heating up in the New Year and each team in every conference is about to launch the big push for points and results and maybe, a little scoreboard watching too! Lots to play for and not a whole lot of weekends to make moves in conference races and that makes all the games matter everywhere!

My weekly picks finished last week at 10-6-2 (.611) on a super-sized slate to open the 2025 portion of the schedule. Probably reached on a couple of picks not really knowing how each roster was going to come back from the semester break. To date, my season numbers are now 62-32-6 (.650) through my first 100 games which is pretty good overall considering the number of upsets and parity out there in the D-II/III universe of teams – hoping to keep things trending upward so here are this week’s picks for the east:

Thursday, January 9, 2024

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts v. Anna Maria

The AmCats have not been getting the results they want recently and a good start against the Trailblazers is the key to recording a much needed “W” in the MASCAC race. Home team likes to make things tough for visitors and do just that to ease to a victory – AMC, 5-2

Plymouth State v. Rivier

The Panthers should not look past the Raiders nor goaltender Luke Newell who has the capability of stealing a game for his team. Think there is just too much offense for home team to fend off as Redick & Co. pick up the road win – PSU, 4-1

Friday, January 10, 2024

Neumann v. Stevenson

The MAC is all looking up at Wilkes and these two contenders need to make up some ground with a regulation win. Home ice matters here a lot for the Mustangs who find some late magic on the power play to eke out a one-goal win over the Knights – Stevenson, 3-2

Trinity v. Middlebury

The Bantams lost back-to-back games coming out of the break, so you know they are motivated to forge ahead where conference points are at stake. The Panthers may be stinging from their loss in the BLI championship game but being back home helps as the Panthers look to extend their current unbeaten streak at “The Chip.” Score early and hang on gets it done – Middlebury, 3-2

(1) Hobart v. Skidmore

This Statesmen have been a machine so far this season and this game may be their biggest challenge playing on a big sheet away from home. Depth and special teams are key with stellar goaltending just an assumed in a win for the visitors – Hobart, 5-2

Nazareth v. (13) Cortland

The Red Dragons need to get things going on home ice and a quality road win against a very strong Wilkes team is a strong way of building some needed momentum. It won’t be easy but the home team gets some power play help and an ENG to seal the deal – Cortland, 5-3

(2) Geneseo v. Elmira

The Knights are coming off the break on the heels of a great series at home against Utica. That is last year’s news so the best way to get the momentum ramped up is to beat another quality opponent on the road, especially after they won in your barn last season. Motivation applied for a win – Geneseo, 3-2

Oswego v. (3) Utica

The re-tooled Pioneers take the ice for the first time this weekend after the break while the Lakers come in on a high having won their tournament in convincing fashion. This could be one of the most exciting games of the weekend and earns my UPSET PICK for the weekend showing the Lakers could be a factor beyond the SUNYAC race – Oswego, 5-4

Saturday, January 11, 2024

St. Michael’s v. Assumption

This game could be a preview of the playoffs and maybe even the championship game much further down the road but neither team will be thinking about anything more than points and the NE-10 standings. Visitors find help from the back-end and David Ciancio to eke out a big road win – St. Michael’s, 5-4

Plattsburgh Winter Classic

(10) Wilkes v. (15) University of New England

This in-season tournament features a couple of teams that are clear contenders in their leagues and potentially on the national stage in the spring. Game feels like a playoff game and overtime winner for the Nor’easters gets celebrated like a playoff winner – UNE, 3-2

Wentworth v. Plattsburgh

The Cardinals have re-tooled the lineup a little bit with Vlad Pshenichnikov coming over from Utica for the second semester and has already contributed on the score sheet. Added depth helps home team take a close win against the Leopards – Plattsburgh, 3-1

Southern Maine v. Albertus Magnus

The Huskies are never out of a game and teams that don’t battle for the full 60 or 65 minutes are not going to earn the win over them. The Falcons like to play things tight and this game certainly goes that way with the home team taking a one-goal win and needed NEHC points – Albertus Magnus, 4-3

Western New England v. Morrisville

The Mustangs will be less than gracious hosts to the Golden Bears as they start the game hard and fast and make a lead stand up for a nice non-conference win. Home ice makes a difference for the SUNYAC hosts – Morrisville, 4-1

The season really is going to be more exciting now if that is even possible. Should be a very fun 2025 portion of the schedule – “Drop the Puck!”