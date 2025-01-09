This Week in Big Ten Hockey: Frozen Confines a successful event on plethora of levels as players, coaches call experience ‘unbelievable’

By every metric, the Frozen Confines was a huge success for the Big Ten.

The event featured six Big Ten teams plus two WCHA women’s teams from B1G schools and was played in Wrigley Field Jan. 3-4, just days after the NHL’s annual Winter Classic.

The Big Ten Network did a fantastic job with coveriage, from in-game announcing to between-game conversations. All of the staging and camera work was great. And kudos to Wrigley Field for its promotion of the event. Attendance the first day was over 25,000 for each game and attendance for the Saturday women’s game was nearly 25,000.

Michigan forward T.J. Hughes called the atmosphere “unbelievable.”

Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings thanked the Chicago Cubs and said of the event, “It’s just special. It’s really special.”

Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said, “We’re grateful to participate in something that’s this cool.”

Each of those gents was quoted after their teams had come up short in Wrigley Field. That’s how good the weekend was.

All four games were decided by a goal or less. In the opening contest, Ohio State came from behind to beat Michigan 4-3, the game-winning goal scored by Riley Thompson on the power play with 38 seconds left in regulation.

The late Friday game saw Notre Dame and Penn State – two teams with huge name brand recognition who also happen to be the two teams at the bottom of the conference standings – played a game at dizzying pace, exchanging goals throughout with Carter Slaggert’s marker at 11:02 in the third tying it for Notre Dame 3-3, which is how the game ended. Shots in the game were 46-42 in favor of the Irish. Penn State’s Arsenii Sergeev (.938 SV%) and Notre Dame’s Nicholas Kempf (.923 SV%) understood their assignments on the big stage.

Saturday’s early game between Wisconsin and Ohio State featured the country’s top two women’s teams and also ended in a 3-3 tie after Wisconsin’s Kelly Gorbatenko evened the score late in the third period.

In the final game of the weekend, Michigan State beat Wisconsin 4-3 when Daniel Russell pocketed his sixth game-winning goal of the season with little more than a single second remaining in overtime.

Said Michigan State’s Adam Nightingale, “It’s a memory our guys will always have, and I think our fans, too, for all of them that turned out and showed up at the game.”

Nightingale said that the event was “really well run” and that the game against the Badgers could have gone either way. “They’re a tough team to play against, really well coached.”

An argument can be made that the Spartans were the biggest winners of the weekend. Michigan State and Wisconsin were tied for second place in the Big Ten standings going into the weekend. The Spartans beat the Badgers 4-3 in Munn Ice Arena two days prior to their dramatic Wrigley Field victory gave them a sweep.

The No. 1 Spartans are now four points ahead of the unranked Badgers in B1G standings and tied with Minnesota for first place in the conference. Michigan State sits at No. 2 in the PairWise Rankings, where losing to Wisconsin – now sitting at No. 24 – would have been costly.

Nightingale seems pretty comfortable to be coaching a team with a target on its collective back, and the Spartans seem to have a pretty good bead on how to handle the second half. As Michigan State prepares to play last-place Penn State on the road this weekend, Nightingale said that the records of individual teams really don’t matter in the Big Ten come game time.

“The reality is that all the games are tight,” said Nightingale. “For our guys, too, we don’t talk about being ranked [No.] 1, but for their development it’s really critical, because you have to play your best if you want to win a hockey game. It doesn’t mean it’s always going to be perfect.

“I think our guys have done a good job of maintaining a level head about it. We’ve got to make sure we keep doing that, but yeah, we’re going to see everyone’s best. On the flip side, when we play we’ve got to make sure that everyone sees our best, too.”

Michigan State takes a seven-game (6-0-1) unbeaten streak into Hockey Valley this weekend, and two of those wins came in OT. In their final series of the first half, the Spartans took five of six points from Minnesota on the road, tying the Golden Gophers 3-3 and earning the extra shootout point Dec. 13 before winning 5-3 the following night.

The Spartans returned to action in the Great Lakes Invitational, beating Northern Michigan 2-0 Dec. 29 before defeating No. 4 Western Michigan 3-1 the next night.

“I think that really tested our guys,” said Nightingale. “We told them when we left after Minnesota that the expectation is that we’re going to play like we did out in Minnesota.” Nightingale said that the team enjoyed their time off with their families but that players clearly heard the coaching staff’s pre-holiday message. “I was happy about the guys doing that. You could tell when they got back. They were recharged but they were pretty sharp.”

Heading out on the road this weekend, Michigan State will be faced with a choice that any coaching staff would love to have. Starting goaltender Trey Augustine has returned from the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with the gold medal he won with Team USA, but in his absence, Luca Di Pasquo won four games in seven days, improving to six wins on the year with an impressive 1.32 goals-against average and .945 save percentage. Di Pasquo was named MVP of the Great Lakes tourney.

“We’ll sort all that out,” said Nightingale. “We’ll make a decision on Friday that we think gives us the best chance to win a hockey game.”

The Spartans (17-2-1, 8-1-1 B1G) and Nittany Lions (8-9-1, 1-81 B1G) meet Friday and Saturday in Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State is coming off its first conference win of the season. After tying Notre Dame in Wrigley Field, the Nittany Lions beat the Fighting Irish 3-0 in South Bend Jan. 5.

Michigan State was 3-0-1 against Penn State last season and are unbeaten against the Nittany Lions in their last seven meetings. The last PSU win over MSU was in Pegula Arena Nov. 18, 2022.

“Really tough team to play against in their barn especially,” said Nightingale. “I think they’re a hungry hockey team. They obviously just had a big win on Sunday and they’ll be ready to go.”