This Week in Atlantic Hockey America: Confidence boost after weekend of goal scoring has Army West Point primed for Air Force series this weekend

Scoring goals has been a challenge for Army West Point this season.

Before last weekend, the Black Knights (7-15-0) were averaging 1.65 goals a game, and hadn’t scored more than two in a contest since a 5-3 loss to Holy Cross on Nov. 22.

Brian Riley’s team came into last weekend’s series with Mercyhurst having scored seven goals in their previous eight games, losing all of them.

That all changed last weekend.

On Friday, The Black Knights defeated the Lakers 9-1 and then put up a baker’s dozen in Saturday’s 13-1 win.

Saturday’s game set an Atlantic Hockey America record for goals in a game and tied the record goals in a period (seven in the second period on Saturday). Every Army forward had at least a point in each game, led by Nik Hong and Nils Forselius with seven points each in the series.

“It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever been a part of,” said Riley. “Everything went in for us, all the goals that didn’t in our previous games. It was kind of a perfect storm. Nobody is that many goals better than the other team. Pucks just went in for us that hadn’t gone in for nine games. Mercyhurst had just played the (Minnesota) Gophers the week before and they were competitive games.”

Riley said that an impromptu team meeting held after an 8-2 loss to American International on Jan. 7 helped galvanize his team.

“For us, the weekend started after AIC beat us 8-2 on Tuesday,” said Riley. “I talked to the team and it turned into a team meeting. I asked the players to speak up. Everybody got to talk.

“We were so consumed with winning and scoring, that we forgot about the habits and details, which is the process.”

The offensive outburst came at the perfect time with the Black Knights welcoming rival Air Force to Tate Rink this weekend.

“We needed a confidence boost,” said Riley. “I think that this past weekend gave some guys that were struggling some confidence. It couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

Army-Air Force is a special rivalry unlike any other in college hockey, made extra special this year, Riley’s final one at Army West Point. He’s retiring after 21 seasons.

“I’ve been thinking about how much I’m going to miss being a part of the rivalry,” said Riley. “There are lots of great rivalries in college hockey, but this one is special because the of the players on both teams what they are willing to do for their country.

“After the game, we line up shoulder to shoulder for the alma maters. It’s unique.”

The end of the season is coming fast for Riley. His final regular season series is against AIC, coached by Riley’s former assistant, Eric Lang. Riley’s son Brendan is an assistant coach at AIC, which ends its participation in Division I and Atlantic Hockey at the end of the season.

“How ironic is that?” said Riley. “We wanted ‘Langer,’ we wanted Brendan to be here for our final regular-season game. And now it’s the (second) last regular-season game in their history (the Yellow Jackets recently rescheduled their postponed game with Holy Cross as their last game of the regular season).

Riley says he’s starting to look back as the time nears.

“It’s winding down,” he said. “It’s coming fast for some strange reason. This season is flying by.

“Looking back, the best part isn’t the wins, it’s the relationships that were special. I’ve been very lucky, but it’s time.”