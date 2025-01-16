NCAA D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Game Picks – January 16, 2025

Other than some mid-week games and the odd non-conference matchup to be found sporadically for the balance of the schedule, the action now turns to conference play and all-important wins and points. It is mid-January so if your team is going to make a run it would be best to bring maximum effort and execution to the ice for the sprint to the finish of the regular season.

My weekly picks finished last week at 8-5-0 (.615) on my “Baker’s Dozen” picks where, unfortunately, absolutely none of my upset picks came through – so unlike the first half of the season. Overall, my season numbers are now 70-37-6 (.646) which is basically hovering in about the same area as the past month or so. If I am going to reach my goal of a 70% success rate, now is the time for me to ramp up the accuracy and pick some winners. Here is this week’s prognostications for the east:

Thursday, January 16, 2024

Anna Maria v. Fitchburg State

The AmCats are certainly amongst the contending teams in the MASCAC this season but currently sit in a log jam of teams including Fitchburg State just three points apart and looking up at Plymouth State. The Falcons know the importance of playoff seeding and these points could be the difference next month. It is an overtime thriller for the home team – FSU, 5-4

Salem State v. Westfield State

The Vikings have been getting better every time out since their tournament win at the Boston Landing Invitational and a solid road win over the Owls will only build on the confidence for coach McInnis’ squad. Late flurry of goals including an empty-netter create some cushion for the visitors – SSU, 4-1

Friday, January 17, 2024

Wilkes v. Neumann

The MAC schedule finds these two teams licking their wounds after a tough week of losses looking to rebound and gain some important conference points. This one looks and feels like a playoff game because, well, both teams are going to play like it is one! No one wants to extend a losing streak and advantage goes to the home team only because it probably matters – Neumann, 3-2

(10) Endicott v. Wentworth

UPSET ALERT – The Gulls best not be looking past a very persistent Leopards squad who are coming off a big overtime win over Wilkes last weekend. Home ice fuels the fire for Wentworth who will come close but fall just a bit short in another upset bid in the CNE – Endicott, 3-2

Babson v. Albertus Magnus

The Beavers have been on a nice run over the past several games and look to extend their win streak against an explosive Falcon team fresh off a sweep of Southern Maine. Nate Mueller has been steady in goal and scoring is also balanced for the visitors who eke out another “W” on the road – Babson, 5-4

(9) Hamilton v. Tufts

The Continentals are perched atop the NESCAC standings with a handful of teams looking to take advantage of any stumble. The Jumbos are looking to get their game headed in the right direction and while special teams help keep this close, there is too much firepower for the visitors who use an ENG for added margin – Hamilton, 5-3

(1) Hobart v. Buffalo State

UPSET ALERT NUMBER TWO – When you are undefeated and the defending national champion you are going to get everyone’s best game when you face any opponent. Buffalo State has quietly taken the top spot in the SUNYAC standings and are very dynamic offensively. The Statesmen will need to play shutdown defense with some great goaltending. Thin k I have seen that formula before and it works in a close one here on the road – Hobart, 3-2

Saturday, January 18, 2025

Nazareth v. (3) Geneseo

The Golden Flyers will work hard for sixty minutes under coach George Roll and the Knights certainly like to feast on non-conference foes at home. Can’t get complacent with this opponent who keeps things close in a very entertaining contest at “The Ira” – Geneseo, 5-4

Franklin Pierce v. St. Anselm

The Ravens have struggled all season and have yet to pick up a win in NE-10 play so far. The Hawks will be wary and look to start fast to put the visitors on their back foot and playing catchup with the co-leaders in the league. Balanced scoring leads to a comfortable win – St. Anselm, 6-2

Williams v. Plattsburgh

The Cardinals play this back-end of a NESCAC double header looking to build some confidence before returning to SUNYAC play. Ephs have been up and down all season and this one finds them down as the visitors play it fast and physical for a nice home win – Plattsburgh, 3-1

(14) Cortland v. Oswego

These two teams expect to contend for the SUNYAC title and will be looking for a big win here for momentum in this non-conference affair. Game is at a neutral site in Skaneateles, New York with the Griffin’s Guardians charity being showcased. Hope the locals get out to watch a great hockey game that produces an overtime goal to win it – Cortland, 4-3

Elmira v. Massachusetts-Boston

The Soaring Eagles have started out strong in 2025 and will look to extend their strong results in NEHC play against the Beacons. Visitors have a veteran squad and find a way to down the expected challenge from the home team – Elmira, 4-1

Now we are getting to the games that really begin to matter on the schedule. No time like the present to get the results and points needed to contend – “Drop the Puck!”