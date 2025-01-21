Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 33 – The Beanpot wraps up, upsets in ECAC Hockey and an early Bracketology

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com look ahead to Tuesday’s Beanpot championship game between Boston University and Northeastern, who won semifinals last week but then dropped games over the weekend.
A look back to last week’s results includes overtime wins by Brown and a pair of losses by Clarkson in ECAC Hockey and an Ohio State sweep at Minnesota Duluth.
The final segment has a look at how the NCAA tournament bracket might look as of today. Check out Nicole’s story from 2023 on the selection process.
The final segment has a look at how the NCAA tournament bracket might look as of today. Check out Nicole's story from 2023 on the selection process.