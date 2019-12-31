Hosts prevail in holiday tournaments, plus a look at conference standings, PairWise: Weekend Review podcast Season 2 Episode 12

The host teams prevailed in three holiday tournaments: Minnesota in the Mariucci Classic, Dartmouth in the Ledyard Bank Classic, and Vermont in the Catamount Cup. Host Ed Trefzger and guest host Dan Rubin look at the results of those three tournaments, as well as Harvard’s win over and tie with Arizona State in the SoCal Clash and Army West Point’s entry into the top 20 with a win over New Hampshire.

We also review the race for the regular season in each of the six conferences, and take an early look at the PairWise Rankings: Who’s likely in and who’s in trouble?

