Weekend Wrap: January 6

Battle at the Burgh

(1) Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris

Daryl Watts scored a short-handed goal 1:28 into the game. Emily Curlett scored on the power play in the second to tie the game for the Colonials. Brette Pettet and Sophie Shirley scored in the third period to make it a 3-1 Wisconsin win.

(3) Northeastern vs. Colgate

Mia Brown scored for Northeastern early on, but the Huskies weren’t able to extend their lead and Danielle Serdachny tied it up for Colgate with just more than three minutes left in the game. A winner was necessary for the tournament, and Lauren MacInnis scored the winner to advance Northeastern to the championship game.

Robert Morris vs. Colgate

Quick goals from Michaela Boyle and Leah Marino had the Colonials up 2-0 before five minutes had passed. Colgate responded with goals from Danielle Serdachny and Allyson Simpson, before Emily Curlett’s goal with three seconds left in the period gave RMU a 3-2 lead heading into the first break. In the second, Tanner Gates and Sammy Smigliani scored before halftime to make it 4-3 Colgate. Maggy Burbridge tied it up before the end of the period and Anjelica Diffendal scored midway through the third to put RMU up once again. Malia Schneider tied it for Colgate with under five minutes to go, but it was recent transfer Kyleigh Hanzlik that would win it for the Colonials with her first NCAA goal on a spin-o-rama just seven seconds before the buzzer.

Championship

(1) Wisconsin vs. (3) Northeastern

The Badgers went up 2-0 in the first on goals from Britta Curl and Abby Roque, but Northeastern responded in the second with goals from Brooke Hobson and Tessa Ward. The teams traded goals in the third, with Daryl Watts putting Wisconsin ahead before Skylar Fontaine tied it up less than two minutes later. In overtime, it was Caitlin Schneider that won the game and the tournament for Wisconsin as they took a 4-3 victory. Aerin Frankel made a career-high 51 saves in the loss and was named tournament MVP.

Minnesota Cup

Minnesota State vs. Minnesota Duluth

Goals from Taylor Anderson and Gabbie Hughes in the first period had the Bulldogs up 2-0 going in to the final frame. But Jessica Kondas and Brooke Bryant netted goals in the third for Minnesota State to force overtime. Hughes won the game for UMD just 17 seconds into the extra frame to give the Bulldogs their first berth in the Minnesota Cup championship game.

St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State

Abby Halluska scored with 49 seconds left in overtime to give Bemidji State the 1-0 win.

St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State

Olivia Cvar opened the scoring for Minnesota State, but Claire Butorac responded for St. Cloud State. Dana Rasmussen had the Mavericks up 2-1 after the second period, but Jessica Kondas tied it in the third and forced overtime. Tristen Truax scored in a second overtime period to earn the Mavericks third place in the Minnesota Cup.

Championship

Bemidji State vs. Minnesota Duluth

Ashton Bell and Ryleigh Houston both scored to lead the Bulldogs to a 2-0 win and the Minnesota Cup championship.

Northern Ireland Friendship Series

Merrimack vs. Quinnipiac

Kenzie Hauswirth and Lexie Adzija had Quinnipiac up 2-0 after the first period. Courtney Maud cut the lead in half early in the second, but Sadie Peart responded for the Bobcats to make it 3-1. Dominika Laskova closed the gap one more time, but Kenzie Prater’s third-period goal ensured Quinnipiac’s 4-2 win. On Saturday, Olivia Kongson opened the scoring midway through the second, but Laskova tied it up before the period was over. Power play goals from Sarah Coutu-Godbout and Kate Reilly gave the Bobcats a 3-1 win and weekend sweep.

Yale at (2) Minnesota

After a quiet first period, on Saturday Minnesota exploded for four goals in the second period en route to a 6-2 win. Sarah Potomak, Amy Potomak, Emily Oden and Kippin Keller led the onslaught and Abigail Boreen and Grace Zumwinkle added goals in the third. Claire Dalton and Elle Hartje scored for Yale in the loss. On Sunday, Zumwinkle scored twice, Amy Potomak had a score and an assist and Sarah Potomak had two assists in Minnesota’s 4-1 win to ensure a weekend sweep. Charlotte Welch scored for Yale.

Mercyhurst at (4) Cornell

Micah Zandee-Hart’s four assists led Cornell in a 6-2 win over Mercyhurst. Kristin O’Neill scored in the first, but Mercyhurst’s Alexa Vasko responded to tie the game. O’Neill scored again and Grace Graham added a goal to make it 3-1 in the second. Emma Nuutinen’s power play goal brought it to 3-2, but that’s as close as it would get. Maddie Mills, Sydney Breza and Paige Lewis closed out the scoring for the Big Red. On Sunday, Amy Curlew put Cornell up 1-0 after the first, but Nuutinen tied it up early in the second. That would be all the scoring in this one until Maddie Mills won it in overtime for Cornell.

Saint Anselm at (7) Princeton

Claire Thompson had three assists and Sarah Fillier had two goals to lead Princeton to a 5-0 win on Friday. In game two, Fillier had two goals and three assists and Maggie Connors had three goals and an assist as the Tigers earned a 10-0 win and weekend sweep.

Maine at (8) Boston University

On Saturday, Mackenna Parker and Julia Nearis put Boston University up 2-0 after one period. That held for most of the game, but Maine tallied goals by Michelle Weis and Celine Tedenby to tie it up and force overtime. Nara Elia scored at the exact midpoint of overtime to give the Terriers the 3-2 win. On Sunday, it was Maine who jumped out to a led as goals from Liga Miljone, Ida Press and Weiss had the Black Bears up 3-0 before eight minutes had elapsed. Courtney Correia started BU’s comeback with a goal late in the first and then Nadia Mattivi and Sammy Davis scored in the third to earn a tie for the Terriers.

RPI at Dartmouth

Celine Pietaszek scored twice and Catherine Trevors and CC Bowlby each had a goal as Dartmouth beat RPI 4-0.

Union at Dartmouth

Union jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to first period goals from Cassidy Michalicka, Makayla Mori and Ava Reynolds, but Gabby Billing scored with 21 seconds left in the frame and Dartmouth added two goals in the third from Sara McClanahan and Billing to earn a 3-3 tie.

Union at Harvard

A five-goal second period propelled the Crimson to a 7-2 win over Union. Brooke Jovanovich had two goals and two assists, Dominique Petrie had three goals and Ali Peper had three assists in the win. Leah Herrfort and Rachel de Perio scored for Union.

RPI at Harvard

Dominique Petrie had a goal and an assist and Kristin Della Rovere had two assists as Harvard to a 3-0 win from RPI.

Holy Cross vs Connecticut

Paige McArthur put Holy Cross on the board first with a goal early in the opening frame. But Coryn Tormala and Catherine Crowley each found the net for Connecticut to give the Huskies a 2-1 win. On Saturday, six different Huskies scored en route to a 6-0 win and weekend sweep. Danielle Fox and Crowley led the team with a goal and an assist each.

New Hampshire at Penn State

Abby Welch, Natalie Heising and Brooke Madsen scored on Friday to give Penn State a 3-0 win. On Saturday, Meghara McManus scored on the power play to put New Hampshire up 1-0. Mallory Uiehlein responded 30 seconds later to tie it up for the Nittany Lions. Exactly six minutes later, Tori Howran scored with the extra attacker to give New Hampshire the 2-1 win and weekend split.

Sacred Heart at RIT

Samantha Shoebottom and Kelly Solak had Sacred Heart up 2-0 midway through the final frame, but RIT staged a comeback, scoring three goals in about 13 minutes of game play to earn a 3-2 overtime winner. Ellie Larson and Jaymee Nolan tied the game in regulation and Logan Land won it in the overtime period. In game two, Nolan scored twice and Abby Davies added a goal to give RIT a 3-0 win and weekend sweep.

University of New England at Saint Michael’s

Ella Saracco scored twice and Maddie Gervais and Maeghan Kennard each found the back of the net to lead St. Michael’s to a 4-0 win on Friday. On Saturday, Jessie Scott scored twice to lead University of New England to a 4-1 win. Saracco was the only goal-scorer for St. Michael’s. Shannon Nadeau and Kenady Nevicosi also scored for UNE in the win.

Providence at Vermont

On Saturday, Vermont jumped out to a 3-0 lead and did not look back. Theresa Schafzahl, Maude Poulin-Labelle and Kristina Shanahan scored for the Catamounts. Sara Hjalmarsson narrowed the lead for Providence, but Schafzahl responded to make it 4-1 Vermont at the end of two. Annelise Rise and Whitney Dove scored for the Friars in the third, but it was not enough and the Catamounts earned a 4-3 win. On Sunday, Ciara Barone and Hjalmarsson put Providence up 2-0 by the early part of the second period. Shanahan cut the lead in the third, but Meaghan Rickard ensured a 3-1 win and a split for Providence.

Post at Wesleyan

Sadie Storm scored early in the first to put Post up 1-0, but from there it was all Wesleyan as Ally Detre scored twice and Audrey McMahon and Cali Stevens each had a goal to give Wesleyan a 4-1 win.