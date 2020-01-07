New Arcadia program, set to start in ’21-22, names Novack as assistant coach

Arcadia has named Adam Novack as its assistant coach for the team that will start play in 2021-22.

“We’re very excited to have Adam coming on this year to help start the program here at Arcadia,” said Knights head coach Vinnie Pietrangelo. “His playing and coaching experience will be a huge asset in starting a new team.”

Novack’s duties will be helping Pietrangelo recruit for the inaugural season.

“It is pretty wild how small the hockey world is,” added Novack. “It seems everywhere you go you run into someone you have played with, against or have connected with through hockey. After hearing Vinnie got the job at Arcadia, I reached out to congratulate him. We got to sharing old stories and things just fell into place.”

A Rochester, Mich., native, the 30-year-old Novack played ACHA hockey at Oakland and has coached in the junior hockey ranks for the past few years.

Both Pietrangelo (2009-10) and Novack (2007-09) played junior hockey for the Metro Jets (then in the CSHL, now in the USPHL).

In addition, Arcadia’s first commitment is current Jets defenseman Justin Song.