Women’s D-III picks Jan. 24: St. Thomas and Gustavus face off in key MIAC battle

Friday, Jan. 24

No. 8 Norwich at Castleton

The Cadets have cooled off over the last month, but I think they still have enough to get by a tricky Castleton team. Norwich 4-2

Friday-Saturday, Jan 24-25

St. Thomas versus No. 5 Gustavus Adolphus (home-and-home)

Normally in a game like this I’d pick the home team in each game, but the Tommies have done well of late against the Gusties, plus they have Eryn Cooley in net. I think it’s a one-goal game both times though. St. Thomas 2-1, 2-1

Colby at No. 2 Middlebury

The Mules have the misfortune of running into a Panthers team that just lost its first game of the season, and Middlebury will want to get back to its winning ways quickly. Plus, they are at home. Middlebury 3-1, 3-2

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Hamilton at Oswego

These two New York teams always battle hard, and both have been solid so far to this point of the season. I think I have to go with home ice. Oswego 3-2