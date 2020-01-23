ECAC Hockey picks: Jan. 24-26

It may be a light schedule in terms of games, but there are still some notable matchups this weekend, highlighted by the Mayor’s Cup and the inaugural Connecticut Ice tournament. Here’s a look at what’s set for the weekend. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Nate

Last week: 7-4-1

Overall: 93-47-16

Mark

Last week: 7-4-1

Overall: 90-50-16

Friday, Jan.24

Harvard at Colgate

Nate: Both teams have struggled lately, but Harvard is deeper offensively. Harvard 4-2

Mark: The Crimson will be gunning for payback after losing to the Raiders at home last month. Harvard 5-3

Dartmouth at Cornell

Nate:Dartmouth is red hot and is the only team to beat Cornell this season, but a win at Lynah Rink might be tough to come by. Cornell 3-2

Mark:The Big Green are the only team to beat the Big Red, who are very tough at home. Cornell 5-2

Arizona State at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Nate:Arizona State is in position for a second straight at-large bid in the NCAA tournament, but the Golden Knights have been on a roll since November. Clarkson 4-3, Clarkson 5-2

Mark: The Sun Devils need these games more than the Golden Knights do. Look for a split. Clarkson 6-3. Arizona State 4-2

Saturday, Jan.25

Quinnipiac vs. UConn (Connecticut Ice), 4 p.m.

Nate: Quinnipiac has won seven of its last eight games this season and is on a four-game winning streak in the series with the Huskies.

Mark: The Bobcats are on a 7-1 run. The Huskies are coming off two big Hockey East wins. Quinnipiac 5-3

Union vs. Rensselaer (Mayor’s Cup), 6 p.m.

Nate:RPI has improved defensively over the last few weeks, which doesn’t bode well for a Union team that has struggled to generate offense for much of the season. Rensselaer 3-1

Mark: The Dutchmen and Engineers played to a 0-0 deadlock in their non-conference meeting last season. For the sake of the fans, here’s hoping there’s more offense this time. Rensselaer 4-2

Dartmouth at Colgate

Nate:Colgate has been tough defensively, but the Big Green should be able to head home with a road split. Dartmouth 3-1

Mark: The Raiders routed the Big Green on the road last month. Not this time. Dartmouth 3-1

Harvard at Cornell

Nate: Cornell played well against Harvard on the road when these teams played in December, and that shouldn’t change in the friendly confines of their home venue. Cornell 5-3

Mark: The Big Red overwhelmed the Crimson in the first 10 minutes the last time these teams met. Cornell 4-1

Yale at Sacred Heart (Connecticut Ice), 7:30 p.m.

Nate:The Bulldogs have been playing well lately and are 6-1 all-time against the Pioneers. Yale 4-3

Mark: A win here would be a big step forward for the Pioneers. Sacred Heart 3-2

Sunday, Jan.26

Yale vs. Quinnipiac (Connecticut Ice)

Nate: Mark and I differ here, as I’m predicting the Bulldogs and Bobcats to advance to the Connecticut Ice final. Both have been playing well, but I think Quinnipiac has a little more scoring depth. Quinnipiac 3-2

Mark:

Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

College hockey in Connecticut has come a looooong way since these two schools were facing off as members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Quinnipiac 4-3

Yale vs. UConn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut wins the game no one wants to play in. UConn 2-1