Women’s DI Weekend Picks: The top two teams in the country renew their rivalry in Madison as Wisconsin hosts Minnesota

(2) Minnesota at (1) Wisconsin

Minnesota took a win and a tie when these two met in Minneapolis back in November. I expect the Badgers to get a win this time, but the most likely outcome here is a split, with each team taking one. Wisconsin needs to pick it up on offense if they’re going to get any points.

(3) Northeastern at Vermont

Northeastern has the talent to take a sweep this weekend, but the Catamounts are one of those squads that can steal points from teams that aren’t prepared for them. The Huskies took their first meeting 4-2

Colgate vs (4) Cornell

The Big Red took a pair of 4-2 wins over Colgate last season. The Raiders have gotten better as the season has progressed. They’ve lost just one game since the holiday break and have four wins in a row. This is a home and home series and I think each team will win at home.

Quinnipiac at (5) Ohio State

The Buckeyes looked really good last weekend in Minnesota. They fully controlled the game on Friday in one of the most complete showings I’ve seen from them. If that’s the team that plays this weekend, they’ll sweep. Quinnipiac is 8-1-1 over their last ten games and will not be an easy opponent. They could earn a split, but I think the weekend belongs to Ohio State.

(6) Princeton at Quinnipiac

It’ll be Quinnipiac’s third game in five days with a lot of miles traveled. This is a game that would be a tough matchup in the best circumstances, but a well-rested Princeton definitely has the advantage.

Dartmouth at (7) Clarkson

I think this is a win for Clarkson at home.

Merrimack vs (7) Boston University

These two teams tied early this season, but BU is a different team now and the Warriors have just four wins and three ties. I expect the Terriers to sweep this weekend.

(10) Harvard at (7) Clarkson

Both teams have some good wins and some confusing losses, making it hard to choose which one will take the win here. This one could come down to goaltending and I think Harvard’s Reed is more likely to be able to steal a game. This is a toss-up, so I’ll take Clarkson at home, but both teams have the ability to win – or give away – the game.

(9) Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State

The Huskies got their first win since November last weekend against Minnesota State. Before that, they went 0-7-2. Minnesota Duluth swept SCSU to start November with 3-2 and 6-0 wins. I expect the Bulldogs take another sweep here.

(10) Harvard at St. Lawrence

St. Lawrence is coming off a win against Clarkson while Harvard may be looking ahead to those same Golden Knights. Last season, Harvard won once and the two teams played to a 0-0 tie. I think this will be a closer game than the Crimson would like. I’ll pick Harvard, but think St. Lawrence has what it takes to steal a win here, as well.