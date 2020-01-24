Picking the WCHA: Jan. 24-25

It was a decent week for both of us last week, but neither Davber nor I were were perfect thanks to a bunch of ties. Both of us also picked wrong on a few sweeps that turned out to be splits and vice versa.

This week we have four WCHA series on the docket, including a huge one between No. 1 and No. 2 in Mankato.

Daver last week: 5-2-3

Jack last week: 5-2-3

Daver this season: 76-34-13

Jack this season: 87-48-16

Alaska Anchorage at Lake Superior State

It was a good weekend for the Seawolves at home, as they took five points from Alabama Huntsville. The Lakers, meanwhile, are coming off a bye weekend and should be somewhat rested after going to Alaska two weeks ago. This one could go either way, which is why Daver picked a split (but I went with a Lakers sweep…. I’m not 100% sold on that though).

Daver: UAA wins Friday 3-2, LSSU Saturday 4-2

Jack: LSSU sweeps, 5-3, 4-2

Ferris State at Michigan Tech

Two teams looking to pick themselves up after dropping some points last weekend. The Bulldogs got swept by Alaska and the Huskies got only one point in Bemidji. I think the Huskies, despite faring poorly in Bemidji, are too strong for the Bulldogs and will get all six points.

Daver: Tech sweeps, 3-1, 4-1

Jack: Tech sweeps, 3-2, 4-2

Bemidji State at Minnesota State

The weekend’s marquee matchup features No. 1 vs. No. 2. A Beaver sweep would put them level on points with the Mavericks. I don’t think that’s happening, though. The more likely scenario is that they split and end up exactly where they were before this weekend (also as likely, the Mavericks pull out the brooms and likely knock the Beavers out of MacNaughton Cup contention). Should be a good couple games either way.

Daver: MSU sweeps 4-1, 5-2

Jack: BSU wins Friday, 4-3, MSU wins Saturday 5-2

Northern Michigan at Alaska

Northern Michigan played well at No. 1 Cornell but couldn’t knock off the Big Red in either game in the end. The Wildcats need some wins to improve their pairwise standings and have a shot at an at-large bid. We think they’ll grab at least one.

Daver: NMU wins Friday 3-1, Alaska wins Saturday 2-1

Jack: Alaska wins 3-2 Friday, NMU wins 4-2 Saturday