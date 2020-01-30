2020 Beanpot preview with Boston sports writer John Powers: Game of the Week Podcast Season 2 Episode 17

The first Monday in February means it’s time for the semifinal round of the Beanpot Tournament. Retired Boston Globe writer John Powers joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger to preview the two games, Northeastern vs. Harvard and Boston College vs. Boston University. The games will be televised in the U.S. on the NHL Network and on TSN in Canada.

We also look at other key games around the country, including No. 9 Providence at No. 13 Northeastern and No. 5 Boston College at No. 7 UMass on Friday in Hockey East, No. 1 Cornell at No. 18 Quinnipiac in the ECAC on Friday, and a trio of series in Atlantic Hockey including No. 20 Sacred Heart at Air Force.

Also on tap, an NCHC weekend featuring No. 10 Minnesota Duluth at No. 4 Denver, an important weekend in Big Ten hockey in all three series, and a premier WCHA pair with Bowling Green visiting No. 19 Bemidji.

No. 12 Arizona State looks to keep its PairWise perch well above the bubble with a pair of non-conference games against visiting Robert Morris.

This episode is sponsored by the 2020 NCAA Frozen Four, April 9 and 11 in Detroit. Visit ncaa.com/frozenfour for tickets.

Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Sponsor this podcast! Visit https://www.advertisecast.com/USCHOGameoftheWeek for details.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.