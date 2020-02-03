Minnesota Duluth sweeps Denver, Notre Dame gets five road points, Hockey East race tightens: College Hockey Weekend Review podcast Season 2 Episode 16

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look at the games of January 31 and February 1 in college hockey.

In the NCHC, Minnesota Duluth swept Denver to keep pace with North Dakota. Notre Dame picked up a big five points on the road against Penn State as only one point separates the top five in the Big Ten. Bemidji State stays on a roll sweeping Bowling Green.

In Hockey East, Maine’s sweep of Merrimack puts the Black Bears in the hunt for the league’s regular season title, with only three points separating first from eighth in the standings. Quinnipiac made a statement by downing then-No. 1 Cornell 5-0 in ECAC Hockey. And in Atlantic Hockey, Sacred Heart and AIC opened up more room while several teams vie for home ice in the playoffs.

Arizona State solidified its position in the PairWise with a weekend sweep.

We also look at Jim’s report from last week on Hockey East considering affiliation with an all-sport conference.

