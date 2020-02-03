North Dakota hockey a near-unanimous No. 1 team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 49 first-place votes this week, North Dakota is the new No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, moving up from the second spot in the Jan. 27 poll.

Former No. 1 Cornell drops one spot to No. 2 this week.

Minnesota State holds steady at No. 3 and also garnered the other first-place vote in this week’s rankings.

Boston College is up one to No. 4, Clarkson is up one to No. 5, while Minnesota Duluth jumps up four places to No. 6.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 3, 2020

Denver falls three to No. 7, Massachusetts is down one to No. 8, Penn State drops one to No. 9, and Providence rounds out the top 10, down one from the last poll.

Rankings 11-20 are all occupied by the same teams from last week, just in a slightly jumbled order from Jan. 27.

In addition, 12 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.