Atlantic Hockey Picks: February 7-11

Last Week:

Dan: 10-2-0

Chris: 9-3-0

On The Season:

Dan: 115-45-18 (.697)

Chris: 104-56-18 (.634)

This Week’s Picks:

Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8

Mercyhurst vs. Niagara

Chris: Friday’s game is at Niagara while Mercyhurst hosts on Saturday. Both teams have been struggling this season, but Niagara looks like it’s on the upswing lately, so I’m picking a sweep by the Purple Eagles.

Dan: Niagara showed me a lot of something last weekend, and I think the Purple Eagles have plenty left in the tank to earn home ice. Even though Mercyhurst is a team that’ll battle, I’m going with Niagara to sweep.

Air Force at Canisius

Chris: The Falcons, plagued by injuries and suspensions, have lost four in a row and are in danger of falling out of contention for a first round bye. Canisius is 1-3 in its last four, and I think home ice will mean at least one win for the Golden Griffins. Split ’em.

Dan: Air Force’s recent slump adds a layer into the first round discussion. Coming east to play Canisius, a team that was pistol hot as recently as two weeks ago, makes it difficult to pick the Falcons. But I’m with Chris. I think this is a split.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Robert Morris

Chris: Robert Morris is two places behind RIT in the standings, but the gap is only three points. These are the only meetings between the schools this season, and I think they’ll split.

Dan: Okay so a couple of weeks ago, I took heat on social media from RIT fans for saying we weren’t talking about the team enough. Then a sweep led me to say we weren’t ignoring the Tigers anymore, which promptly led to a split. The heck with it. I’m going down the middle. Split.

Friday, February 7

Arizona State at Holy Cross

Chris: The Sun Devils are looking good at No. 10 in the Pairwise, but can’t afford any slip ups this weekend. ASU wins.

Dan: Arizona State is beginning to shore up position in the Pairwise, and with a win against Holy Cross, I think it can afford a loss on Saturday at Bentley, which I’m calling for. ASU wins.

Army West Point at Bentley

Chris: Bentley is 2-1 against the Black Knights so far this season, and I think AWP will pull even here with a road win. Army West Point wins.

Dan: Call me crazy, but if you don’t watch this game, you’re going to miss the game of the weekend. Also, me. You’ll miss me. Army West Point wins in a squeaker.

Saturday, February 8

Arizona State at Bentley

Chris: See ASU at Holy Cross. I think the Sun Devils will come away from this eastern swing unscathed. Arizona State wins.

Dan: Over the past decade-plus, Bentley developed a reputation as a giant killer for a reason. Just ask Northeastern. Or Boston University. Or Boston College. Or Omaha. Or Northeastern again. This is a game screaming for a Bentley upset and a wild atmosphere at the Bentley Arena. Bentley wins.

Tuesday, February 11

Sacred Heart at American International

Chris: This is round one of the showdown for first place, with the second coming on Feb. 26. It’s a tough call, but I’m going with a Sacred Heart win.

Dan: Did I call the Bentley-Army West Point the game of the weekend? It’s because this is on a Tuesday. Sacred Heart wins, and I’ll add a sweetener that it’s in a 5-on-5 overtime.