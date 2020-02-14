ECAC Hockey Picks: Feb. 14-15

Nate

Last week: 8-2-1

Overall: 112-57-21

Mark

Last week: 8-2-1

Overall: 111-58-21

With the ECAC regular season in the stretch run, battles for home ice in the first round of the playoffs are in full swing. Clarkson at Quinnipiac is the top game on the schedule. Get your popcorn ready. All games start at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Yale at Harvard

Nate: Harvard has won both of its games against Yale this season by a combined score of 13-1. Harvard 5-3

Mark: After pummeling the Bulldogs twice, the Crimson go for three. Harvard 4-1

Rensselaer at Colgate

Nate: This is an important matchup, as both teams entered the weekend tied for fifth. Home ice gives Colgate the edge. Colgate 3-2

Mark: Look for the Engineers to get back in the win column after being swept at Western Michigan. RPI 5-3

Union at Cornell

Nate: The Dutchmen won for the first time in nearly a month last weekend, but I don’t see them adding to that streak against a tough Cornell team. Cornell 4-1

Mark: The Dutchmen tied the Big Red last month. Not this time. Cornell 4-1

Brown at Dartmouth

Nate: The Bears are on a 3-1-1 run while the Big Green have lost three in a row. Brown 3-2

Mark: The Bears have earned seven points in last 10 games. Brown 3-2

St. Lawrence at Princeton

Nate: A Tigers win would all but secure a last-place finish for the Saints. Princeton 2-1

Mark: The Tigers are 57th in the Pairwise. The Saints are 59th. Princeton 4-2

Clarkson at Quinnipiac

Nate: The Golden Knights won 5-2 in Potsdam when these teams played last month. It will be closer this time, but Clarkson is still the better team. Clarkson 3-2

Mark: The Bobcats have won five in a row at home. Quinnipiac 4-3

Saturday, Feb. 15

Union at Colgate

Nate: Colgate’s power play has improved of late, while Union’s penalty kill gave up four power-play goals last weekend. Colgate 4-2

Mark: The Raiders’ power play is second-worst in the country. Union’s is seventh from the bottom. Colgate 3-2

Rensselaer at Cornell

Nate: Cornell shut out RPI when these teams met last month. The Engineers might get a goal this time around, but the Big Red hasn’t lost at home this season. Cornell 3-1

Mark: RPI won in overtime last time in Ithaca, but Big Red take this one. Cornell 4-1

Brown at Harvard

Nate: Brown has been playing well, but their penalty kill could be exposed against Harvard’s top-ranked power play. Harvard 4-2

Mark: Look for the Crimson win their second of the weekend. Harvard 4-2

Clarkson at Princeton

Nate: Princeton enters the weekend with one league win, while Clarkson has lost only one conference game over the last month. Clarkson 4-1

Mark: The Tigers are 1-8-1 in their last 10. Clarkson 5-2



St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac

Nate: Two teams going in opposite directions; the Saints are fighting to avoid finishing in last, while the Bobcats are in competition for a first-round bye. Quinnipiac 5-2

Mark: The Larries are 0-15-3 since their last win on Nov. 9. Quinnipiac 6-1

Yale at Dartmouth

Nate: The Big Green have been struggling, but I don’t see them getting swept at home. Dartmouth 4-2

Mark: It’s been three years since the Bulldogs won in Hanover. Dartmouth 2-1