Women’s D-III picks Feb. 14: Plattsburgh hosts Elmira

Friday, Feb. 14

No. 4 Elmira at No. 1 Plattsburgh

This is the game that every fan of women’s D-III should have circled this weekend. Elmira coach Tim Crowley believes this should be a close game, and I think it will be, but between Plattsburgh’s depth and being at home, I think Plattsburgh wins this. Plattsburgh 4-2

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15

St. Thomas versus No. 6 Hamline (home-and-home)

The Tommies have been on the cusp of getting their form completely together, but they seem to stumble each weekend. Hamline is one of the best teams in the country, and I expect a sweep, with at least one game being very close. Hamline 4-2, 3-2

Williams versus Middlebury (home-and-home)

The Ephs have a solid record, and are VERY tough at home, but I think Middlebury should sweep this weekend. Middlebury 3-1, 2-1

St. Norbert at No. 10 Adrian

Most teams would be extremely happy with the second half Adrian has had, but the tie with St. Scholastica and loss to Lake Forest have hurt them in the poll. St. Norbert has won four in a row, but I think the Bulldogs close their regular season with a sweep. Adrian 4-2, 4-1

Tuesday, Feb. 18

No. 5 Gustavus Adolphus at Wisconsin-Superior

The Gusties are on the road against a very tricky opponent in the Yellowjackets, who have 13 wins and beat the Gusties back on Jan. 10 in Minnesota. I’d imagine the Gusties are itching for revenge and think they will be ready. Gustavus 2-1