Giguere, Mueller, Roque selected as three finalists for 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award

Junior forward Elizabeth Giguere (Clarkson), sophomore forward Alina Mueller (Northeastern) and senior forward Abby Roque (Wisconsin) have been named the top three finalists for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

The USA Hockey Foundation made the announcement Tuesday.

The selection process commenced in February when NCAA Division I women’s hockey coaches were asked to nominate players for the award. Players who were nominated by multiple coaches were then placed on an official ballot, which was sent back to the coaches to vote for the top 10 finalists. The independent accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, tabulated the ballots.

The three finalists, including the recipient of the 2020 award, were then chosen by a 13-person selection committee made up of NCAA Division I women’s hockey coaches, representatives of print and broadcast media, an at-large member and representative of USA Hockey.

Since the inception of the award in 1998, Wisconsin has had seven top three finalists, while Northeastern has had five and Clarkson four.

The award will be presented at a brunch ceremony at Royal Sonesta Boston in Cambridge, Mass., on Saturday, March 21, as part of the NCAA women’s Frozen Four weekend, hosted by Boston University.