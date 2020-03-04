New CCHA conference enlists Bosack & Co. for branding efforts ahead of league debut for ’21-22 season

The new CCHA conference that is set to begin play for the 2021-22 season has chosen Bosack & Co., one of the country’s leading higher education and college athletics strategic branding firms, to develop the branding and positioning for the conference.

“We are thrilled to engage the talents of Bosack & Co. to design our conference brand,” said Dr. Morris Kurtz, the athletics and hockey consultant who has guided the CCHA member schools through legal incorporation, the creation of league bylaws and the establishment of a financial escrow fund, in a statement. “The firm’s extensive hockey and collegiate athletics branding experience, including the NCAA Final Four, the NCAA Frozen Four, other conferences, and dozens of colleges and universities made this a very easy choice.”

“It’s an honor to be selected by the CCHA to reimagine its brand identity and positioning as a DI hockey powerhouse,” added Joe Bosack, founder and creative director at Bosack & Co. “This is an outstanding group of competitive and like-minded programs that supports the best interests of student-athletes in the classroom and on the ice.”