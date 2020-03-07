D-III West conference championship game picks

Well, here we go. Three conference titles in the west will be decided tonight. Two of the championship games (the MIAC and NCHA) have automatic bids on the line. The WIAC does not have an auto bid but at least one team should get in.

Here are my game picks for the title games.

MIAC

Concordia (14-10-2) vs. St. Thomas (14-10-3)

The last time Concordia won a conference title, it beat St. Thomas. That was in 2000. The Tommes, meanwhile, are looking for their first title since 2014 and 12th championship overall.

Both teams have won four consecutive games. The Cobbers have won 10 of their last 12 and have been tough defensively during that time, giving up only 22 goals in that stretch.

The Tommies are trying to become the first fourth seed to win a title and have played well on the road, going 9-4-2 this season.

The teams split their series in the regular season but it’s hard to bet against the Tommies considering the run they have been on lately. St. Thomas, 4-3

NCHA

Adrian (20-5-3) vs. St. Norbert (17-9-2)

Adrian and St. Norbert are used to playing each other for the title. This will be the sixth consecutive year they have done it. The Green Knights have won the last three titles. The Bulldogs have been a roll lately, winning 12 consecutive games, and they feature an offense that has cranked out 141 goals. St. Norbert has allowed a league-low 60 goals.

Adrian and St. Norbert split their regular-season series. Adrian has the luxury of playing this one at home and the Bulldogs should cash in on that opportunity. Adrian, 5-3

WIAC

UW-Stevens Point (18-6-3) vs. UW-Eau Claire (21-4-2)

The Pointers and Blugolds are meeting for the fourth consecutive year in the championship game. UW-Stevens Point won two of those games, including last year, while UW-Eau Claire last won a championship in 2018.

Both teams have great offensive players but can also get the job done on defense. The Pointers swept the regular-season series against the Blugolds, handing UW-Eau Claire their first two losses of the year. The Blugolds were the No. 1 team at the time.

The previous three championship games were all decided by a 3-2 score. Might as well go with the same script this time around, too. UW-Stevens Point, 3-2