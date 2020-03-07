Women’s Division I College Hockey: Conference semifinal picks

CHA

Robert Morris vs. Mercyhurst

I don’t have any earthly idea on how to choose between this two, so I’ll pick Mercyhurst since they took the regular season title. But the teams are very close to each other and this should be a very good game.

ECAC

Harvard vs. Cornell

Cornell defeated Harvard pretty handily in their two meetings this year, so I don’t think there’s a reason to assume this game will be any different.

Clarkson vs. Princeton

This game is also probably a toss-up. Princeton had to play an extra game plus three additional periods last weekend and they shortened their bench considerably as the last game went on. The loser of the game will likely end up seventh in the Pairwise and vulnerable to getting kept out of the NCAA’s if any of the other tournaments have an upset winner. I’m going to pick Princeton as the higher seed, but who knows what’ll happen.

Hockey East

Maine vs Northeastern

Maine stunned Boston University last weekend, winning in two games, but I think their run ends here. I like both team’s offense, but I think the Huskies have the advantage on defense and in the net.

New Hampshire vs. Connecticut

Connecticut probably has the advantage here. The teams split the regular season series, but UConn’s was a bigger win and UNH only eked out a 1-0 OT win for their victory.

WCHA

Minnesota Duluth vs. Wisconsin

The Bulldogs gave the Badgers a lot to handle in their regular season meeting a few weeks ago, but ultimately Wisconsin dominated the four-game season series. The Badgers had a week off while the Bulldogs had to play 14 periods against Bemidji State in the quarterfinals. If UMD can jump out to an early lead, the game will be much tougher for the Badgers, but I still expect Wisconsin will win.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota

The teams split their season series, but Ohio State dominated in their win in Minnesota and the second game of that weekend was outdoors. I don’t really think at this point that Ohio State winning should be considered an upset, but some would call it that. Regardless, I think the Buckeyes get the win here, call it what you will.