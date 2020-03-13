Hobey Baker Award top 10 finalists to be announced March 18

According to hobeybaker.com, the Hobey Baker Memorial Award will still be presented for the 2019-20 season.

“The NCAA has officially canceled the Frozen Four due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” reads a statement. “The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation is in full support of this NCAA decision. The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee will announce our 2019-2020 winner on April 10, 2020 as originally planned. Our announcement will be closed to the public with limited attendance for this event. These changes are based on keeping everyone safe through these trying times with this Coronavirus. This is our top priority. Other significant dates include the Hobey Baker Top 10 Finalists that will be announced on March 18th followed by our Hobey Hat Trick Finalists on April 2nd.”

The winner of the 2019 Hobey Baker Award was Massachusetts defenseman Cale Makar.