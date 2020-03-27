Zegras one and done at Boston University, inks NHL contract with Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks announced Friday that they have signed Boston University freshman forward Trevor Zegras to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Zegras collected 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points with a plus-8 rating in 33 games with the Terriers this season.

“We are happy to get this contract done and start Trevor’s professional career,” said Ducks GM Bob Murray in a statement. “He’s got quite a bit of work ahead of him, but we know he’s got the talent and intelligence to be an impactful NHL player.”

The Bedford, N.Y., native was chosen by Anaheim in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

“The past week has been pretty much just sitting and waiting,” said Zegras. “Pretty much all of it went through my agent, Pat Brisson. We had conversations about what we wanted to get done. He’s the best at what he does. He was able to get it all worked out.”