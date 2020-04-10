Michigan’s Olmstead announces transfer to Miami, will be eligible in ’21-22

Jack Olmstead skated in nine games over two seasons for Michigan from 2018 to 2020 (photo: Michigan Photography).

Michigan sophomore forward announced on Twitter Thursday that he’ll be transferring to Miami.

Per NCAA transfer rules, Olmstead will sit out the 2020-21 season and will be eligible to play for the RedHawks in 2021-22.

In two seasons with the Wolverines from 2018 to 2020, Olmstead collected one goal in nine games.

