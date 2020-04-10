Michigan’s Olmstead announces transfer to Miami, will be eligible in ’21-22

Michigan sophomore forward announced on Twitter Thursday that he’ll be transferring to Miami.

Per NCAA transfer rules, Olmstead will sit out the 2020-21 season and will be eligible to play for the RedHawks in 2021-22.

Excited to announce my commitment to play hockey at Miami of Ohio. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, teachers, fans, and friends at the University of Michigan for making these last two years unforgettable. Can’t wait to get going in Oxford! #Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/IYtem1bHZn — Jack Olmstead (@jolmstead10) April 9, 2020

In two seasons with the Wolverines from 2018 to 2020, Olmstead collected one goal in nine games.