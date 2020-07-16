Chicago signs Wisconsin defender, captain Kalynuk, who forgoes senior year, to two-year deal

Wisconsin defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk has given up his senior season with the Badgers to sign a two-year, entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The UW team captain last year, Kalynuk recorded a career-high 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 36 contests during his junior season, earning All-Big Ten honors and finishing second among all Big Ten blueliners in points and tied for second in goals.

Kalynuk was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team during his sophomore season after notching 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 37 games. As a freshman, he was selected to the All-Big Ten Freshmen Team and the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Team after compiling 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 37 contests.

Overall, the native of Virden, Manitoba recorded 78 points (19 goals, 59 assists) in 110 games with Wisconsin.

Kalynuk, the first Manitoba native to play for Wisconsin since 1992 (Duane Derksen), was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the seventh round (196th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.