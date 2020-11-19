Penn State at Minnesota preview with Gophers voice Wally Shaver: Game of the Week college hockey podcast Season 3 Episode 1

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Minnesota play-by-play voice Wally Shaver to look ahead at Thursday and Friday’s two-game series seeing No. 10 Penn State visit the No. 11 Gophers.

Jim and Ed also preview No. 6 Michigan at No. 14 Wisconsin as well as two Monday-Tuesday series featuring No. 9 Ohio State at Minnesota and Penn State at Wisconsin.

Hockey East gets underway with a home-and-home series featuring No. 2 Boston College and New Hampshire.

In non-conference play, No. 5 Minnesota State has a pair at WCHA rival No. 16 Bemidji State and No. 8 Clarkson has a single tilt at ECAC Hockey foe Colgate.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.