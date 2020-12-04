NCHC picks: Dec. 4-9

Going forward, Matthew and I will be publishing picks a week in advance. We’ve already seen some interesting results in the NCHC, so let’s look at this weekend’s games.

Friday, Dec. 4

No. 1 North Dakota versus No. 4 Denver

Candace: Denver wasn’t able to hold on against Minnesota Duluth the other night, and last season the Pioneers were a solid third team, unable to beat North Dakota or UMD. I think the Fighting Hawks win this one. North Dakota 3-2

Matthew: Two days after starting with a top-five matchup against Minnesota Duluth, Denver gets another big game against UND in a series that’s always fun to watch. No reason to think that that won’t translate to a bubble environment. Basically, I’m waffling because I know I have to pick a winner here, and in related news, my head hurts. North Dakota 3-2

Saturday, Dec. 5

No. 4 Denver versus St. Cloud State

Candace: I think Denver will get its first win of the season in this game, but it will again be tight. Denver 3-2

Matthew: This isn’t exactly a breather for Denver after playing Duluth and UMD, but that’s life in the NCHC for you. Give me the Pios in another tight game. Denver 2-1

Miami versus Omaha

Candace: Omaha looked really good against Western Michigan. Granted, the Broncos were without their starting goalie, but I think home ice helps. Omaha 4-2

Matthew: I was really impressed with Miami goalie Ben Kraws on Wednesday against North Dakota, and you definitely get the impression that he can steal some wins for you. Isaiah Saville does the same for Omaha, and if they both play Saturday, it’s hard to see this as a high-scoring game. Omaha 2-1

Sunday, Dec. 6:

No. 1 North Dakota versus Western Michigan

Candace: With Brandon Bussi hurt and an apparently pourous defense, I don’t think North Dakota will have too much trouble. North Dakota 5-2

Matthew: Again, if Bussi plays, that helps the Broncos. Regardless, though, I have a tough time not seeing UND winning this game. North Dakota 4-2

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth versus Miami

Candace: So far, Minnesota Duluth has picked up with where they ended last season. I like the streak to continue. Minnesota Duluth 3-2

Matthew: UMD gets a well-deserved breather after turning two games around in the third period against Omaha and Denver. I like the Bulldogs to keep their unbeaten start going. Minnesota Duluth 4-2

Omaha versus St. Cloud State

Candace: I’m going against my partner in crime in this one. Omaha can’t keep winning, can they? St. Cloud State 3-2

Matthew: This looks like it’ll be a couple of teams vying for home ice at the start of the NCHC playoffs, provided we get there. Tough one to call. Omaha 3-2