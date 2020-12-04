In a season in which games are happening any night, it’s hard to settle on a single game of the week. In this episode, hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by hockey analyst Dave Starman, who is broadcasting more than half of the NCHC Pod games in Omaha for Midco Sports Network and NCHC.tv alongside play-by-play man Ben Holden. Dave takes us through what’s happening in the bubble and what teams are impressing him so far.

Jim and Ed also look at games coming up in the Big Ten and Atlantic Hockey, and some non-conference matchups within Hockey East.

They also add some more context to their thoughts about getting as many games in during this semester break and give a shout out to the streaming services allowing fans to see the games when they can’t be there in person.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.