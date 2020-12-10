GOTW: Minnesota Duluth earns extra NCHC point in shootout as No. 3 Bulldogs battle to a 2-2 tie with No. 1 North Dakota in NCHC bubble

An intense, back-and-forth game between No. 1 North Dakota and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth proved unable to produce a winner through 60 minutes of regulation and a five-minute 3-on-3 overtime.

Thus, a shootout led to Minnesota Duluth’s Nick Swaney scoring the only goal in the final round of a shootout as the Bulldogs earned the extra NCHC point, 3-2.

Junior Jesse Jacques opened the scoring for the Bulldogs, skating through the neutral zone and firing a shot that broke through the arm of North Dakota goaltender Adam Scheel at 7:03 of the first. It was Jacques first goal since December 7, 2018 against Western Michigan.

The Bulldogs held a 15-9 shot advantage through 20 minutes.

Midway through the second, Jordan Kawaguchi intercepted a pass at the offensive blue line and made a quick feed to Riese Gaber. Skating a few strides, Gaber unleashed a wrist shot through the five hole of Ryan Fanti to even things at 12:08.

North Dakota grabbed the lead in the third on Shane Pinto’s power play goal at 12:24. But Cole Kopeke’s goal with 3:25 left sent the game past regulation and to a shootout.

No. 9 Denver 5, Miami 1

Miami’s Chase Pletzke scored 1:34 into the game, but from there it was all Denver as the ninth-ranked Pioneers scored the game last five goals in a 5-1 victory over the Red Hawks.

Carter Savoie, the rookie who has scored in each and every Denver game this season, registered a goal and an assist as did Mike Benning and Ryan Burrow.

Magnus Chrona registered 21 saves in a little less than 54 minutes before giving way to Corbin Kaczperski, who finished out the victory.

The Pioneers, who began the NCHC pod with three losses, have won two straight and have a day to rest before facing No. 3 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday.