Fundraising group announces new initiatives to help save Alaska Anchorage hockey

Two new fundraisers are available for hockey fans to help save Alaska Anchorage hockey through the Save Seawolf Hockey initiative.

A silent suction is now running for Alaska Airlines tickets, bear viewing trips by boat in Coastal Katmai National Park and signed sports memorabilia, including a Jaromir Jagr signed jersey where he also inscribed “Good Luck Seawolves.”

The online silent auction, hosted by Benton Bay Athletic Lions, will direct all proceeds to UAA hockey, gymnastics and skiing – programs slated for elimination if they cannot raise enough operating funds by the end of Feb. 2021. Auction items are available now through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 24 through the Save Seawolf Hockey website.

In addition, an outdoor youth hockey tournament, the Seapup Cup, is scheduled for Jan. 21-24 at the Bonnie Cusack Outdoor Rinks in Anchorage. The tournament is exclusively for 8U and 10U players with proceeds benefitting Save Seawolf Hockey.

A rivalry game between UAA alumni and UAF alumni is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Bonnie Cusack and live-streamed on Save Seawolf Hockey’s Facebook page.

The Save Seawolf Hockey committee has raised more than $1 million in its effort to collect $3 million in donations and pledges to save the UAA hockey program from elimination. The group must meet this goal by the end of February. A number of additional fundraising efforts are underway.

Alaska Anchorage announced in November that it was opting out of the 2020-21 season after previously announcing in August the 2020-21 season would be its final season due to state funding.